Golf Still In The Long-Term Plans For Kingston’s Belle Park

Fear not Kingston golfers, your sport is part of the approved new Master Plan for the 32-hectare Belle Park.

The 329-page plan created by a working group after much consultation, was accepted by the City of Kingston Council this week and Phase Three of the re-development will include provisions for golf. That is important to many, including the many former users of the 9 hole full-length golf that existed on the city property from 1974 until it was closed in 2017.

Since that time the city’s recreation department has continued to operate a driving range and putting green from the old clubhouse. The new plan will see a budget of $350,000+ used to re-orient the driving range on the same location, add a new putting green, and develop a three-hole short pitch and putt course. Notes in the plan also make a provision for the possibility of up to six holes as an alternative for the facility, depending on demand.

There are some 40 projects within the entire park plan with the timeline set at 15 years to implement all projects.

The estimated budget for all projects is just under $6 million (2019 dollars).

The entire city report is available here.