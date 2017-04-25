Golf Themed Class Mannequin Challenge A Nod To Brooke and Brittany Henderson

Kids and golf? We love to see their involvement in any way.

Teacher Lisa Drummond’s class has a little extra context to the one they pulled off as a tribute to Canada’s 150th birthday. The kids at Lombardy Public School (not far from Smiths Falls, ON) have a pretty strong connection to golf after all (thus the notable props in this video). Former students at their school include LPGA winner Brooke Henderson and sister/caddy/golf pro Brittany Henderson. Their father Dave taught at the school for 15 years as well.

And just down Highway 15 from the school? The Lombard Glen Golf Club where the sisters often hit many golf balls on the range after school concluded for the day.

Nice job on the Mannequin Challenge kids!