6th Annual Golf To Conquer Cancer Raises Almost $1 Million

June 17, 2019 Scott MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Tee Shots 0

The Rosen Cup champions at Coppinwood were The Zuckerman & Friends foursome, which included The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation’s President & CEO Michael Burns (pictured far left) and Dr. Brad Wouters, Executive VP of Science and Research, UHN (pictured far right).

Despite the rainy weather, 235 participants gathered together for the 6th annual Golf to Conquer Cancer on June 10 and raised nearly $1 million for world-leading cancer research at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre (Toronto).

Since launching in June 2014, the event, which brings together leading executives and entrepreneurs, has raised close to $7 million to support personalized cancer medicine, research, innovative treatment, clinical trials, and new standards of care at The Princess Margaret.

George Vassallo, CEO of Bothwell-Accurate, participated in Golf to Conquer Cancer for the 6th time this year and says the tournament holds a special place in his heart.

“When my daughter was diagnosed with cancer seven years ago, I wanted to get involved. I found out about Golf to Conquer Cancer when it first started and have been participating ever since,” says Vassallo. “Cancer touches all of us and the event is a great opportunity to help the community we live in and make a real difference in the lives of Canadians and people all around the world.”

By Maria Georgiou

