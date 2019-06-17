6th Annual Golf To Conquer Cancer Raises Almost $1 Million

Despite the rainy weather, 235 participants gathered together for the 6th annual Golf to Conquer Cancer on June 10 and raised nearly $1 million for world-leading cancer research at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre (Toronto).



Since launching in June 2014, the event, which brings together leading executives and entrepreneurs, has raised close to $7 million to support personalized cancer medicine, research, innovative treatment, clinical trials, and new standards of care at The Princess Margaret.

George Vassallo, CEO of Bothwell-Accurate, participated in Golf to Conquer Cancer for the 6th time this year and says the tournament holds a special place in his heart.

“When my daughter was diagnosed with cancer seven years ago, I wanted to get involved. I found out about Golf to Conquer Cancer when it first started and have been participating ever since,” says Vassallo. “Cancer touches all of us and the event is a great opportunity to help the community we live in and make a real difference in the lives of Canadians and people all around the world.”

For the complete story visit the event website at this link.

By Maria Georgiou