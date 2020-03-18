Golf Town Closes Physical Locations Temporarily

Canada’s largest off-course golf retailer, Golf Town, announced on Wednesday that they would be closing their physical stores temporarily. Their online retail operations will continue. The company says they have put the plan in place for the safety of employees and customers and they will provide extra support to employees during this time.

The 47-store chain owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited and certain investment funds managed by Signature Global Asset Management, a division of CI Investments Inc., shared the news to their “Leaderboard” members email list via a message from President Chad McKinnon.

It read, in full:

COVID-19: AN UPDATE FROM OUR PRESIDENT

To our friends and family in the golf community,

Over the last few days, we have been working on a contingency plan that not only protects the well-being of our employees, but also supports them through this difficult time. From the very beginning, the safety of our customers, our employees, and their families has been our main focus.

To help with safeguarding communities and curbing the spread of COVID-19, we have made the decision to close all stores until March 31. As the situation evolves, we will update you and our community on social media, through email and on our website when we have more information to share and are ready to reopen our doors.

While we are unable to provide you with an experience in store, golftown.com remains open. Although a number of factors may cause a delay in your order arriving on time, know we will do everything we can to get your orders to you as soon as possible.

Our hearts and thoughts go out to all of our communities impacted. We also thank all of the healthcare workers and essential services in our communities who are working tirelessly to manage this rapidly evolving situation.

We urge our communities to be safe and well, and look forward to seeing you in our stores and out on the course as soon as things return to normal.

Chad McKinnon

President, Golf Town