Golf Town Puts Support Behind Emerging Players – Signs Jennifer Ha and Augusta James

This week, as the eyes of Canadian golf are on the playing of the CP Women’s in Regina, retailer Golf Town used the occasion to introduce their two newest ambassadors.

The golf retail chain has signed an agreement to provide support to Jennifer Ha of Calgary (AB) and Augusta James of Bath (ON). Both players are currently full-time members of the Symetra Tour, the pathway to the LPGA TOUR. They are in the field this week in Saskatchewan as sponsor’s exemptions.

The pair join Brooke Henderson, as well as 8-time Canadian Women’s Long Drive champion Lisa “Longball” Vlooswyk, as Golf Town Athletes.

“Canada has some of the best young golfers in the world,” said Frederick LeCoq, Golf Town’s Vice-President of Marketing and e-commerce in a news release on the decision. “And we’re doing everything we can to support them and their communities to keep growing the game across the country. In this regard, we’re very pleased to welcome Augusta and Jennifer into the Golf Town family.”

Both players appreciate the support as they look to push forward in their careers, a venture that takes immense talent, effort and financial resources.

“Getting established as a pro golfer is a challenge to say the least,” said James who has already found the winner’s circle on the Symetra Tour and is coming off a 2nd place showing in Michigan.”Golf Town’s support will go a long way in helping me achieve my goals as a professional.”

Ha, a third year pro who had a notable college career at Kent State, concurs with James, a friend and competitor.

“Becoming a Golf Town athlete is a thrill and is another step in the path to my ultimate goal—winning on the LPGA Tour,” said Ha.

LeCog asserts, that as have in their relationshiop with Henderson, they want to help create Canadian golf role models.

“Our goal is to help young professionals like Jennifer and Augusta, who will in turn inspire young men and women to head to the fairways and fall in love with this incredible game, one that can be played for a lifetime,” says LeCoq.

