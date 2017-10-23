GolfNorth Adds Uplands Golf & Ski Club To Their Stable

Is this just the start? We’ll see as GolfNorth, the management company based out of Conestogo, Ontario has added another club into their fold.

The latest, making it 31 under their helm, is the historic Uplands Golf & Ski Club in Vaughan, Ontario. They have reached an agreement for a long-term lease to maintain operations at the club.

Located not far from Highway 407, and adjoining the Thornhill Club, the club offers a shallow angle (100 foot + vertical) ski facility with runs averaging more than a 1,000 feet in length.

Prior to 1989, Uplands was an 18 hole Stanley Thompson designed golf course that was favourite among the golfing core of Ontario. Each year it was the home of the Eager Beaver Golf Tournament that kicked off the amateur season in the province. Back in the day it was not uncommon to see greats Gary Cowan, Nick Weslock, or even Moe Norman (before he was a pro) playing in it.

While the 1922 design is half of what it was at 9 holes, it is still revered by golf architecture fans and Thompson aficionados for its distinctive designs.

GolfNorth will begin operating the club on November 1st.