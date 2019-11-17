GolfNorth Expands Interests To British Columbia

GolfNorth, the Ontario-based golf property consolidator, now has full reach in Canada from the East to the West Coast.

On the heels of revealing an operations lease with The Ridge at Manitou in McKellar, Ontario, the company announced a deal for their 32nd property, this time a purchase in British Columbia.

This agreement sees them acquire the 91-year-old Salmon Arm Golf Club, a highly-rated property in the Shuswap Region of B.C.

With the long-term future of the club in mind, the members decided to make this step.

At a meeting earlier this month the membership unanimously approved the sale, according to a release from GolfNorth.

A spokesperson for the Board of Directors explained to the assembly, “We feel that this arrangement is the best way to guarantee the successful operation of SAGC and that the course will be available for play for years to come.”

“We are thrilled to be moving into British Columbia. Salmon Arm is a beautiful city and the largest urban centre in the Shuswap,” said GolfNorth President and CEO, Shawn Evans.

“GolfNorth wishes to extend a warm welcome and thank you to the Salmon Arm Board of Directors for all their cooperation and hard work in putting this transaction together.” Mike Garside, GolfNorth’s Chief Operating Officer said, “We are incredibly excited to be expanding into B.C. and look forward to working with the key management team at SAGC.”