GolfNorth Reaches Deal To Lease Trafalgar Golf & Country Club

March 2, 2019 Scott MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Trafalgar Golf & Country Club

The uncertainly about the future of the Trafalgar Golf & Country Club in Milton, Ontario was clarified on Friday, March 1.

In the late Fall it was announced that Trafalgar Golf & Country Club Limited had entered into an agreement with Anatolia Capital Corp to sell their shares. The deal was to close in December. At the time a letter went out to Trafalgar members stating that it appeared the intention of Anatolia Capital would be to find a 3rd party operator in the short term.

It appears GolfNorth is that operator.

GolfNorth, the Ontario-based multi-course owner and manager of golf facilities, announced that they have come to terms on a lease to operate the private country club. The way forward will see it function as a semi-private club.

The club, which was founded in 1958, came prominently into the news in late summer 2017 when a fire destroyed their clubhouse. A replacement facility has been under construction and is slated to open next month.

We are extremely excited to welcome Trafalgar to the GolfNorth family,” said GolfNorth CEO Shawn Evans in a release. “We have implemented aggressive pricing for 2019 membership packages; we believe that we are offering the most competitively priced membership options in the Milton area. Location, a stunning new clubhouse, and a welcoming atmosphere will make Trafalgar “the place to play” in the Milton area for golf in 2019.

No terms of the lease agreement were revealed.

