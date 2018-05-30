Goodman and Jubinville Prevail At Ottawa City & District Match Play Championships

Since 1939, except for the post World War 2 years of 1946-47, male amateur golfers in the Ottawa Valley have gathered in golf competition to decide a City & District Amateur Match Play Champion.

Apart from bragging rights, the Champion receives the Ottawa City & District Match Play Glenlea Championship Trophy donated by the late Lyn Stewart.

This year’s Ottawa Valley Golf Association Match Play Championship competition for men and women was held on the Legacy Course at Greensmere Golf & Country Club in the west end of the City of Ottawa in near perfect weather conditions.

MEN’S MATCH PLAY

After a medal qualifying round, sixteen local amateur golfers advanced to the match play portion of the championship.

In the Championship match, Greensmere’s Brad Goodman met Sand Point’s Taylor Collins to decide a City & District Champion.

Brad had reached the final after qualifying in fourth place with a score of 4 over par, 76. Along his way to the final, Brad had defeated Dylan Runte (4 & 3), Mathis Rollin (5 & 4) and 2013 Match Play Champion Kurtis Barkley (2 & 1). His opponent in the final match, Taylor Collins had defeated Chris Campbell (2 & 1), Zachary Payer (2 & 1) and Alexander Brisebois (2 up).

The OVGA Championship Match was definitely entertaining and this writer is still in awe of some of the recovery shots made by both players after errant tee and approach shots into the woods and other hazards.

Brad Goodman started his round with a birdie on the first hole to go ahead in the match. Pars on holes 4 and 5 gave Brad a lead of 3 holes and the remainder of the front nine was give and take between the two competitors. Taylor won the sixth hole with a par, Brad responded with a birdie on seven and a par on eight to go up four holes. After he nailed his tee shot on the ninth hole to 2 feet and his subsequent birdie putt, Taylor walked off the ninth green three down. On the back nine, Taylor made his par on the eleventh hole to bring the match back to two holes down. Brad’s par on the 12th hole gave him back his three-hole advantage and he added a fourth with his birdie on the next hole. After both players parred the fourteenth hole, Brad’s advantage was 4 up with 4 to play. Both players stuck their tee shots in tight on the par 3, fifteenth hole and Taylor stayed alive in the match with his birdie putt. Handshakes were the order of the day after both players parred the sixteenth hole, ending an exciting Championship final.

After the presentation of the championship trophy by Ottawa Valley Golf Association President Gerry Bower, Brad thanked Taylor Collins for his competition and talked about his first major amateur win – “I’ve wanted an OVGA win for a while and I’m happy to win this championship on my home course. My putter was hot all week and I made a lot of putts that I shouldn’t have made. It was definitely the best club in my bag. I want to thank my wife Anna, who is expecting our first child, for letting me come out to the course and practice the last couple of weeks. I think that will be the last I’ll be seen out here for a while, for sure.”

In the Consolation Final, Cedar Glen’s Kurtis Barkley defeated Alexander Brisebois from the Kanata Golf & Country Club in an exciting 3 & 2 match.

WOMEN’S MATCH PLAY

In only its 2nd year of existence, the women’s match play portion of the event is struggling to increase its number of competitors and only six women signed up for the 2018 competition. Tournament organizers are looking at different ideas to attract more competitors in 2019.

Although the numbers were limited, the golf was excellent. After the medal round, players were seeded by their scores. Defending Women’s Match Play Champion Lise Jubinville from the Hylands Golf Club was seeded number one after her medal round of 77. She faced club-mate Judy Collins in the semi-final match after Judy had defeated Debbie O’Brien from the Royal Ottawa Golf Club. Julia Malone from the Rideau View Golf Club made it to the final after defeating Kanata’s Kimberly Ellis (7 up) and Hyland’s Diane Dolan (4 & 2). In the final, Lise defeated Julia by a 5 & 4 count to maintain her Championship status.

“It’s always nice to win”, said Women’s Match Play Champion Lise Jubinville. “I was on my game and didn’t really do anything to hurt me in my matches. I had three birdies in my match with Judy and I was striking it well. Today, I didn’t get anything really close but I made my par putts when I needed them, but otherwise it was pretty boring golf on my part.”

Lise joins the senior ranks in July and plans to play in Golf Ontario’s Senior Amateur Championship in August and possibly the Golf Canada’s Senior Championship later in the year.

In the Consolation Final, Diane Dolan defeated her fellow Hylands club-mate Judy Collins 4 & 2.

Congratulations to the OVGA officials and competitors for putting on another great Championship and also the Greensmere Golf & Country Club, which is always in tremendous shape, for hosting the 2018 OVGA City & District Match Play Championships.

For Full Results From The Championships see the OVGA Website