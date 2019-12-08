Gord Burns Cruises To Victory at the PGA Head Professional Championship of Canada presented by Callaway Golf

(Via PGA of Canada) – Gord Burns likely had no idea that his birdie on the opening hole of the tournament would be the first of 24 this week.

Burns birdied his opening hole and his final hole en route to setting a new scoring record of 21-under par with scores of 62-65-68 to win his first PGA national championship at the PGA Head Professional Championship presented by Callaway Golf and supported by G&G Golf at The Wigwam in Litchfield Park, Ariz.

“I’m a very proud PGA of Canada member and it’s really cool to win something like this,” stated Burns, who has been right in the mix in several previous national championships but come up short a number of times. “One of the best parts of being a PGA professional is the camaraderie among everyone and to have so many of the guys that I’ve played with or worked with over the years to be there on the final hole and to cheer on the final putt was really special.”

Perennial favourite Phil Jonas of B.C. finished alone in 2nd place after an impressive week at 14-under par with scores of 67-67-68. Fellow B.C. native Matt Palsenbarg locked down 3rd place with scores of 66-71-69 for a total of 10-under par. Danny King of Ont. finished alone in 4th firing rounds of 67-70-70 for a 9-under total.

Mark Kitts, PGA Head Professional at Shadow Ridge GC in B.C., took home low club professional honours and finished 5th after a solid week at 8-under with scores of 68-70-70.

“It was such a fantastic week from start to finish and we all really appreciate all the little things that Callaway Golf, G&G Golf, Golf Away Tours and The Wigwam did outside of the competition and I really hope we can come back here next year and do it all again,” stated Burns, who owns and operates the Gord Burns Golf School just north of Toronto.

This year’s event welcomed two new national partners, with Callaway Golf as the presenting sponsor and G&G Golf as a supporting partner. Golf Away Tours has proudly returned to support a cocktail reception after the second round.

Organized trips to major league sporting events in the Phoenix area, a visit from Callaway staffer and President’s Cup member Adam Hadwin and two dinner receptions have all contributed to a fantastic week for the 90 PGA professionals in attendance.

The top finisher from the PGA of Canada Ottawa Valley Zone was Gord Percy of carleton Golf & Yacht Club in a share of 16th. Jason McGrath of Stittsville Golf Course also finished in the top 20.

To view the full leaderboard, CLICK HERE.