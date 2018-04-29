Gord Burns Wins Great Lakes Tour Shootout

With the ravages of winter barely in the rear-view mirror, the Great Lakes Tour conducted their GLT Shootout at Hidden Lake Golf Club in Burlington, Ontario on April 26th. The top players showed little sign of off-season rust as they toured the Old Course is highly respectable fashion.
Also testing them on the day were temperatures barely hovering above the freezing mark but that did not keep the game of winner Gord Burns from heating up.
The pro from Newmarket faced the harshest conditions with aplomb as he toured the opening nine holes in just 30 strokes while playing in the first group of the day.
At five under par it appeared he was heading to an easy victory until Mitch Sutton of London and Stephane Dubois of Brantford turned in four under par, 31.
The battle was on for the GLT Shootout title which would also bring the winner a full season of entry fees on the tour for 2018.
Burns was not able to keep up his frantic pace but did add another birdie on the back side to post 65 (-6). He then began the long wait as leader in the clubhouse.
Ultimately, Mitch Sutton came to the 18th, a par three, with a chance to make a birdie and earn the victory but his approach fell short, as did his subsequent bunker shot. When his par putt from 25 feet did not drop Burns was declared the winner.
For the victory Burns wins Great Lakes Tour entries worth more than $3,000.
Sutton beat out Branson Ferrier in a playoff to determine second and third place and the corresponding prizes.
Final Leaderboard
|Pos.
|Player
|To Par
Gross
|Total
Gross
|Points
|Details
|1
|Gord Burns
Newmarket (ON)
|-6
|65
|300.00
|Wins (4) 36 Hole Events + (4) 18 Hole Events + (1) GLT Playoff Event
|2
|Mitch Sutton
London (ON)
|-5
|66
|135.00
|Won on 2nd playoff hole w/ hole in one. Wins (4) 36 Hole Events
|3
|Branson Ferrier
Barrie (ON)
|-5
|66
|135.00
|Wins (2) 36 Hole Events
|4
|Lucas Kim
Richmond Hill (ON)
|-4
|67
|80.00
|Wins (2) 18 Hole Events
|T5
|Michael Gligic
Kitchener (ON)
|-3
|68
|60.00
|T5
|Brendan Leonard
Cambridge (ON)
|-3
|68
|60.00
|T5
|Stephen Gonko
Sudbury (ON)
|-3
|68
|60.00
|T8
|Luke Moser
Kitchener (ON)
|-2
|69
|43.00
|T8
|Joseph D’Alfonso
Caledon (ON)
|-2
|69
|43.00
|T8
|Eric Hawerchuk
Barrie (ON)
|-2
|69
|43.00
|T8
|Sang Hwa Lee
Toronto (ON)
|-2
|69
|43.00
|T12
|Stephane Dubois
Brantford (ON)
|-1
|70
|31.40
|T12
|Colin MacGregor
Freelton (ON)
|-1
|70
|31.40
|T12
|Keaton Jones
Kitchener (ON)
|-1
|70
|31.40
|T12
|Jamie DePiero
Thunder Bay (ON)
|-1
|70
|31.40
|T12
|Kelvin Lim (a)
Thornhill (ON)
|-1
|70
|31.40
|T17
|Marcus Khaw (a)
Burlington (ON)
|E
|71
|25.50
|T17
|JJ Regan
Burlington (ON)
|E
|71
|25.50
|T17
|Terry O’Brien
Barrie (ON)
|E
|71
|25.50
|T17
|Sean Carlino
Hamilton (ON)
|E
|71
|25.50
|T17
|Chris Wilson
Toronto (ON)
|E
|71
|25.50
|T17
|Michael Gonko
Sudbury (ON)
|E
|71
|25.50
|T23
|Brad Sheppard
Mississauga (ON)
|+1
|72
|20.50
|T23
|Luke Ovenden
Georgetown (ON)
|+1
|72
|20.50
|T23
|Sameer Kalia
Campbellville (ON)
|+1
|72
|20.50
|T23
|Jacob Robitaille
Penetanguishene (ON)
|+1
|72
|20.50
|T27
|Ed Maunder
Oakville (ON)
|+2
|73
|16.00
|T27
|Jake McNulty
Port Perry (ON)
|+2
|73
|16.00
|T27
|Michael Dart
Toronto (ON)
|+2
|73
|16.00
|T27
|Brett Cairns
Courtland (ON)
|+2
|73
|16.00
|T27
|Sean Bozuk
Burlington (ON)
|+2
|73
|16.00
|T32
|Chris Hemmerich
Kitchener (ON)
|+3
|74
|12.00
|T32
|Chevy Rennie
Kitchener (ON)
|+3
|74
|12.00
|T32
|Andrew Aguanno
Toronto (ON)
|+3
|74
|12.00
|T35
|Adam Knight
Milton (ON)
|+4
|75
|9.50
|T35
|Sun Kim
L’Ile-Perrot (QC)
|+4
|75
|9.50
|T37
|Ben Groome
Simcoe (ON)
|+5
|76
|7.00
|T37
|Joel Giornofelice
Stoney Creek (ON)
|+5
|76
|7.00
|T37
|Seong-Woong Moon
Etobicoke (ON)
|+5
|76
|7.00
|T40
|Izak Fouche
Burlington (ON)
|+6
|77
|5.00
|T40
|Tyler Marchand
Penetanguishene (ON)
|+6
|77
|5.00
|T42
|Jakob Montemurro
Hamilton (ON)
|+7
|78
|5.00
|T42
|Keaton Veillette (a)
Toronto (ON)
|+7
|78
|5.00
|T42
|Wes Furlong
Barrie (ON)
|+7
|78
|5.00
|T45
|G.W. King
Thornbury (ON)
|+8
|79
|4.00
|T45
|Barrett McCarthy
Oakville (ON)
|+8
|79
|4.00
|T45
|James Allison
Haliburton (ON)
|+8
|79
|4.00
|T45
|Jeff Langille
Georgetown (ON)
|+8
|79
|4.00
|49
|Jalen Raman
Brampton (ON)
|+9
|80
|4.00
|50
|Patrick Wong
Markham (ON)
|+10
|81
|3.00
|51
|Tae Woo Kim
Toronto (ON)
|+11
|82
|3.00
|52
|Ryan Erxleben
Brighton (MI)
|+19
|90
|3.00
