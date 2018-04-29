What's New?

Gord Burns Wins Great Lakes Tour Shootout

April 29, 2018

Gord Burns, Photo: Great Lakes Tour)

With the ravages of winter barely in the rear-view mirror, the Great Lakes Tour conducted their GLT Shootout at Hidden Lake Golf Club in Burlington, Ontario on April 26th. The top players showed little sign of off-season rust as they toured the Old Course is highly respectable fashion.

Also testing them on the day were temperatures barely hovering above the freezing mark but that did not keep the game of winner Gord Burns from heating up.

The pro from Newmarket faced the harshest conditions with aplomb as he toured the opening nine holes in just 30 strokes while playing in the first group of the day.

At five under par it appeared he was heading to an easy victory until Mitch Sutton of London and Stephane Dubois of Brantford turned in four under par, 31.

The battle was on for the GLT Shootout title which would also bring the winner a full season of entry fees on the tour for 2018.

Burns was not able to keep up his frantic pace but did add another birdie on the back side to post 65 (-6). He then began the long wait as leader in the clubhouse.

Ultimately, Mitch Sutton came to the 18th, a par three, with a chance to make a birdie and earn the victory but his approach fell short, as did his subsequent bunker shot. When his par putt from 25 feet did not drop Burns was declared the winner.

For the victory Burns wins Great Lakes Tour entries worth more than $3,000.

Sutton beat out Branson Ferrier in a playoff to determine second and third place and the corresponding prizes.

Final Leaderboard

Pos. Player To Par
Gross		 Total
Gross		 Points Details
1 Gord Burns

Newmarket (ON)
 -6 65 300.00 Wins (4) 36 Hole Events + (4) 18 Hole Events + (1) GLT Playoff Event
2 Mitch Sutton

London (ON)
 -5 66 135.00 Won on 2nd playoff hole w/ hole in one. Wins (4) 36 Hole Events
3 Branson Ferrier

Barrie (ON)
 -5 66 135.00 Wins (2) 36 Hole Events
4 Lucas Kim

Richmond Hill (ON)
 -4 67 80.00 Wins (2) 18 Hole Events
T5 Michael Gligic

Kitchener (ON)
 -3 68 60.00
T5 Brendan Leonard

Cambridge (ON)
 -3 68 60.00
T5 Stephen Gonko

Sudbury (ON)
 -3 68 60.00
T8 Luke Moser

Kitchener (ON)
 -2 69 43.00
T8 Joseph D’Alfonso

Caledon (ON)
 -2 69 43.00
T8 Eric Hawerchuk

Barrie (ON)
 -2 69 43.00
T8 Sang Hwa Lee

Toronto (ON)
 -2 69 43.00
T12 Stephane Dubois

Brantford (ON)
 -1 70 31.40
T12 Colin MacGregor

Freelton (ON)
 -1 70 31.40
T12 Keaton Jones

Kitchener (ON)
 -1 70 31.40
T12 Jamie DePiero

Thunder Bay (ON)
 -1 70 31.40
T12 Kelvin Lim (a)

Thornhill (ON)
 -1 70 31.40
T17 Marcus Khaw (a)

Burlington (ON)
 E 71 25.50
T17 JJ Regan

Burlington (ON)
 E 71 25.50
T17 Terry O’Brien

Barrie (ON)
 E 71 25.50
T17 Sean Carlino

Hamilton (ON)
 E 71 25.50
T17 Chris Wilson

Toronto (ON)
 E 71 25.50
T17 Michael Gonko

Sudbury (ON)
 E 71 25.50
T23 Brad Sheppard

Mississauga (ON)
 +1 72 20.50
T23 Luke Ovenden

Georgetown (ON)
 +1 72 20.50
T23 Sameer Kalia

Campbellville (ON)
 +1 72 20.50
T23 Jacob Robitaille

Penetanguishene (ON)
 +1 72 20.50
T27 Ed Maunder

Oakville (ON)
 +2 73 16.00
T27 Jake McNulty

Port Perry (ON)
 +2 73 16.00
T27 Michael Dart

Toronto (ON)
 +2 73 16.00
T27 Brett Cairns

Courtland (ON)
 +2 73 16.00
T27 Sean Bozuk

Burlington (ON)
 +2 73 16.00
T32 Chris Hemmerich

Kitchener (ON)
 +3 74 12.00
T32 Chevy Rennie

Kitchener (ON)
 +3 74 12.00
T32 Andrew Aguanno

Toronto (ON)
 +3 74 12.00
T35 Adam Knight

Milton (ON)
 +4 75 9.50
T35 Sun Kim

L’Ile-Perrot (QC)
 +4 75 9.50
T37 Ben Groome

Simcoe (ON)
 +5 76 7.00
T37 Joel Giornofelice

Stoney Creek (ON)
 +5 76 7.00
T37 Seong-Woong Moon

Etobicoke (ON)
 +5 76 7.00
T40 Izak Fouche

Burlington (ON)
 +6 77 5.00
T40 Tyler Marchand

Penetanguishene (ON)
 +6 77 5.00
T42 Jakob Montemurro

Hamilton (ON)
 +7 78 5.00
T42 Keaton Veillette (a)

Toronto (ON)
 +7 78 5.00
T42 Wes Furlong

Barrie (ON)
 +7 78 5.00
T45 G.W. King

Thornbury (ON)
 +8 79 4.00
T45 Barrett McCarthy

Oakville (ON)
 +8 79 4.00
T45 James Allison

Haliburton (ON)
 +8 79 4.00
T45 Jeff Langille

Georgetown (ON)
 +8 79 4.00
49 Jalen Raman

Brampton (ON)
 +9 80 4.00
50 Patrick Wong

Markham (ON)
 +10 81 3.00
51 Tae Woo Kim

Toronto (ON)
 +11 82 3.00
52 Ryan Erxleben

Brighton (MI)
 +19 90 3.00

