Gord Burns Wins Great Lakes Tour Shootout

With the ravages of winter barely in the rear-view mirror, the Great Lakes Tour conducted their GLT Shootout at Hidden Lake Golf Club in Burlington, Ontario on April 26th. The top players showed little sign of off-season rust as they toured the Old Course is highly respectable fashion.

Also testing them on the day were temperatures barely hovering above the freezing mark but that did not keep the game of winner Gord Burns from heating up.

The pro from Newmarket faced the harshest conditions with aplomb as he toured the opening nine holes in just 30 strokes while playing in the first group of the day.

At five under par it appeared he was heading to an easy victory until Mitch Sutton of London and Stephane Dubois of Brantford turned in four under par, 31.

The battle was on for the GLT Shootout title which would also bring the winner a full season of entry fees on the tour for 2018.

Burns was not able to keep up his frantic pace but did add another birdie on the back side to post 65 (-6). He then began the long wait as leader in the clubhouse.

Ultimately, Mitch Sutton came to the 18th, a par three, with a chance to make a birdie and earn the victory but his approach fell short, as did his subsequent bunker shot. When his par putt from 25 feet did not drop Burns was declared the winner.

For the victory Burns wins Great Lakes Tour entries worth more than $3,000.

Sutton beat out Branson Ferrier in a playoff to determine second and third place and the corresponding prizes.

Final Leaderboard