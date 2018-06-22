What's New?

Grace St-Germain Charges To Victory at The Quebec Women’s Amateur

June 22, 2018

Grace St-Germain

She may have been seven strokes behind after round one, but Ottawa’s Grace St-Germain was leading when it mattered – at the end of the Quebec Provincial Women’s Championship. The 19 year-old Camelot Golf & Country Club member charged to victory on Friday in the third and final round of the championship at Château-Bromont.

Rounds of 76 (+3) and 70 (-3) had tied the National Team Member for the lead after 36 holes with Noémie Paré at even par, but Grace quickly separated herself from the field in the final stanza with an opening side of three under par. She added a back nine of one under par to close with a round of 69 to win by six strokes over the nearest competitor, Paré. Grace’s score of -4 in the final round put her at -4 overall for the 54 hole event.

This marks the second time St-Germain has won the provincial crown. She also managed the feat in 2014 when she was just 15 years-old, becoming the youngest player to ever win the title. She added second place finishes in 2015 and 2016 but did not play in the tournament last year due to a scheduling conflict.

Germain just completed two years at Daytona State College and will head to the University of Arkansas this Fall. It is her second victory of the year after winning her Regional Championship in the NJCAA, which she followed up with a 2nd place finish in the National Junior College Championship. She lost that individual title despite being under par in the playoff. Her Falcons team did earn the National Team title for the second straight year.

Final Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 Total
1 Grace St-Germain  Camelot G & CC -4 F -4 76 70 69 215
2 Noémie Paré  Victoriaville +2 F +2 74 72 75 221
3 Emily Zhu  National Pines Golf Club +1 F +4 74 75 74 223
4 Brigitte Thibault  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club -2 F +5 69 84 71 224
5 Audrey Paradis  Mirage GC +2 F +11 77 78 75 230
6 Katherine Gravel-Coursol  BlainvillierGC +4 F +13 76 79 77 232
7 Annie Lacombe  BlainvillierGC +2 F +14 76 82 75 233
8 Mathilde Denicourt  Pinegrove +6 F +18 78 80 79 237
9 Camille Lapierre-Ouellet  Cèdres (Les) GC +7 F +19 84 74 80 238
10 Évelyne Lussier  Mirage GC +3 F +21 85 79 76 240
11 Rose Morissette  BlainvillierGC +10 F +22 78 80 83 241
12 Emily Romancew  Elm Ridge CC +7 F +23 79 83 80 242
13 Maggie Hong  Fontainebleau +12 F +26 84 76 85 245
14 Jany Martin  Rivermead GC +10 F +28 82 82 83 247
15 Mylène Limoges  Boucherville +7 F +32 87 84 80 251
16 Béatrice Grisé  Pinegrove +8 F +33 83 88 81 252
T17 Julia Malone  Rideau View GC +12 F +39 93 80 85 258
T17 Sasha Laoun  Vallée du Richelieu +11 F +39 85 89 84 258
19 Yasmine Daoud  Elm Ridge CC +10 F +41 84 93 83 260
20 Megan MacGregor-Coste  The Royal Ottawa GC +16 F +50 85 95 89 269
21 Nicole Tieman  Public Player +19 F +55 91 91 92 274
22 Andréanne Martin  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +31 F +95 101 109 104 314

