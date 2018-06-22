Grace St-Germain Charges To Victory at The Quebec Women’s Amateur

She may have been seven strokes behind after round one, but Ottawa’s Grace St-Germain was leading when it mattered – at the end of the Quebec Provincial Women’s Championship. The 19 year-old Camelot Golf & Country Club member charged to victory on Friday in the third and final round of the championship at Château-Bromont.

Rounds of 76 (+3) and 70 (-3) had tied the National Team Member for the lead after 36 holes with Noémie Paré at even par, but Grace quickly separated herself from the field in the final stanza with an opening side of three under par. She added a back nine of one under par to close with a round of 69 to win by six strokes over the nearest competitor, Paré. Grace’s score of -4 in the final round put her at -4 overall for the 54 hole event.

This marks the second time St-Germain has won the provincial crown. She also managed the feat in 2014 when she was just 15 years-old, becoming the youngest player to ever win the title. She added second place finishes in 2015 and 2016 but did not play in the tournament last year due to a scheduling conflict.

Germain just completed two years at Daytona State College and will head to the University of Arkansas this Fall. It is her second victory of the year after winning her Regional Championship in the NJCAA, which she followed up with a 2nd place finish in the National Junior College Championship. She lost that individual title despite being under par in the playoff. Her Falcons team did earn the National Team title for the second straight year.