Grace St-Germain Helps College Team To National Title

It wasn’t a fairy tale ending to her freshman season in college, but it was a pretty good one for Ottawa’s Grace St-Germain.

The 18 year-old Camelot Golf and Country Club member finished up her first year at Daytona State College with a run at the National Championship. Although her rounds of 73-78-68-76 did leave her in 3rd place individually, it helped her Falcons team to their 9th National Junior College Athletic Association Women’s Team Golf Championship.

The school tallied a 1191 stroke total at Chateau Elan in Braselton, Georgia (just outside Atlanta) to beat out Seminole State by fourteen strokes.

St-Germain, a member of Team Canada, posted the tournament’s lowest round with her 68. The 3rd place finish was her 5th top 20 of the year and tied her best tournament result.

Hornby, Ontario’s Alex Naumovski, competing for 2nd place Seminole State, earned a tie for 13th individually (79-79-76-76).

Final Leaderboard