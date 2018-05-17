Grace St-Germain Finishes Second at National Junior College Golf Championship – Helps Lead Team To Repeat Victory

In her very last round as a Daytona State Falcon, Ottawa, Ontario’s Grace St-Germain came up with a beauty.

The Camelot Golf & Country Club member was one stroke back of teammate Jiwon Jeon as they went into the final day of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Women’s Golf Championship on Thursday.

St-Germain, a member of the Canadian National team fashioned a final round 67 (-5) that allowed to catch Jeon in regulation play with both finishing at -8 (280). Grace posted scores of 71, 70, 72, and 67 while Jeon turned in a 74-69-69-68 performance.

St-Germain’s fourth and final loop of the Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona, included four birdies and a very notable eagle, two on the par 4, 17th hole. She had but one blemish on the card, a bogey on the par three, 16th hole.

In the extra stanza both players fought hard for the medalist honours. They started the playoff by each making a birdie on both the first and second holes.

Unfortunately St-Germain could not match Jeon with a third consecutive birdie, resulting in a second place finish. It is one place higher than the tie for 3rd she posted in last year’s championship.

The Camelot Golf & Country Club member will now turn the page on her college career as she will head to the University of Arkansas this Fall. There she will play for one of the top NCAA Division 1 teams in the country (currently ranked #2), the Razorbacks.

The fine play of both Grace and Jeon helped their team to a repeat of the National Championship, beating out 2nd place Seminole State by some 40 strokes.