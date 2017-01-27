Grace St-Germain Wins Third Ottawa Sports Award

For the third time in the last four years, Grace St-Germain has been named as Ottawa Sports Awards Winner for Golf.

The Ottawa Sports Awards recently announced the city’s top athletes in sports from athletics through to wrestling, and teams set to be honoured at the 64th-annual edition of Canada’s longest-running amateur sport recognition program. Over 60 individuals and more than 45 Ottawa-based teams that distinguished themselves at a provincial, national, or international level will collect their honours at the celebratory banquet on Wednesday, February 1 at Algonquin College.

Grace St-Germain is a member of the Camelot Golf and Country Club who now plays at Daytona State College as a NJCAA freshman. In 2016, Grace won the Ontario Women’s Amateur title, she finished second in the Quebec Women’s Amateur, tied for 20th in the Canadian Women’s Amateur, and tied for ninth in the Canadian Junior Girls’ Championship. Based on her solid season, Grace was selected to Canada’s four-member amateur squad for the upcoming 2017 season – the only Ottawa player to be so honoured. Grace also made the final round of 16 at the 2016 U.S. Junior Girls’ Championship. This is Grace’s third time winning the golf award.

When asked by Flagstick Golf Magazine about being named the 2016 Ottawa Golfer of the Year, Grace responded – “I am very excited, happy and humbled to win again this year. It is an honour to be chosen from all of the great male and female golfers in Ottawa.”

Grace is presently studying at Daytona State College in Daytona Beach, Florida where she completed her first academic semester with a 4.0 GPA. She is also a member of the 2016 National Championship Lady Falcons Golf Team and has finished prominently in her first few National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) tournaments.

“I can’t describe exactly what it means to me as it is such an overwhelming feeling but can say I am honoured to be able to represent Canada on and off the golf course on a daily basis.”

Grace was talking about being recognized as a Team Canada Squad Member for 2017. She continued, “I feel so lucky to be coached by Tristan Mullally and want to learn and soak up everything I can from him. I also am thrilled to have such a great IST Team to work with for physiotherapy, strength and conditioning, and psychology. I know what a great opportunity being on the team is and am working hard on all aspects of my game on and off the course to take every advantage of this time.”

Grace recently finished third overall in the Mexican Amateur held at the Bellavista Golf Club in Ciudad Lopez Mateos, Mexico. She also won the team competition along with her fellow Team Canada Amateur Squad Member Maddie Szeryk.

While she has accomplished much of late, she still has major goals on her mind.

“My personal goals are to maintain my 4.0 GPA this semester. I also want to keep volunteering with children with disabilities. My golf goals are to continue learning and growing. I want to add to my list of shots in my bag around the greens as well as add some length off the tee. I also want to qualify for the US Women’s Amateur, US Women’s Open and the CP Canadian Women’s Open.

I have a great schedule this year and am looking forward to playing in My Provincial Amateurs, the Canadian Amateur and various other amateur events. I am also really hoping I make it into the CP Canadian Women’s Open being held at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club.”

Grace also gave credit to the golf professionals who have assisted her along the way to this point in her golf career.

“Rob Lindsay was my first teacher and I would not be where I am today without his teaching and guidance. Kevin Haime has been teaching me for several years and helped to give me the confidence I needed to jump to the next level. His and Lisa’s constant support is unbelievable. Ann Carroll helped me during my two years on the Canadian Development Team. Finally, Tristan Mullally, who I am so lucky to be learning from on the Canadian Amateur Team, is a wealth of knowledge and I can’t wait to learn all I can from him.”

There is also another side to this 19 year old member of the Camelot Golf & Country Club. On the final day of her Christmas break, she spent the day helping teach Syrian refugee children how to skate.

Flagstick Golf Magazine congratulates Grace St-Germain on her 3rd Ottawa Sports Award for Golf and we wish her well in her upcoming scholastic and golf season.