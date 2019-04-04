Graham DeLaet Provides Status Update

He is the missing man among Canadians on the PGA TOUR.

Graham DeLaet has full status on the world’s top professional golf circuit but the Saskatchewan native has not played an event since the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges in Korea in October, 2017 due to a debilitating back injury. He withdrew at that event after a second round 80.

Since then DeLaet has endured multiple medical procedures to assist with his issue, including surgery and stem cell treatment.

All the while DeLaet retains status on the Tour through a Major Medical Extension which he can take advantage of once he is ready.

On Wednesday the 37-year-old former Presidents Cup International Team member provided an update to his status that was greeted warmly by curious golf fans.

Since joining the PGA TOUR, the Boise State graduate has posted 33 top-ten finishes and earned more than $11M.

Now it appears that, come September, his recovery will be complete and he is planning to return as the 2019/2010 PGA TOUR season begins.

In a post on his Twitter account DeLaet shared, “I’ve been receiving a lot of questions on when I will be returning to golf, so I wanted to provide an update. My recovery has been slower than I expected, but I am getting better each day. Based on my progress and discussions with my team, it looks like I will be back for the 2019/2020 season kicking off in September. I want to thank everyone for your support and I cant (sic) wait to be back doing what I love – playing the game! Huge thanks as well to my partners who have stood by me on this journey…”

That’s good news for golf fans, but more importantly, for Graham DeLaet, his wife Ruby, and their young children.

We look forward to his return.