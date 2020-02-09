Great Lakes Tour Announces 2020 Tentative Schedule. Belleville, Cornwall, Among the Stops

The Ontario-based Great lakes Tour has released their tentative schedule (see image below) for this coming season and it will see the circuit grow by another stop in Eastern Ontario.

The official schedule and purse amounts will be revealed in early March, but the preliminary version allows players to begin planning their playing schedule.

As note, the Belleville Open returns after a successful debut in 2019; it follows the very popular and sold-out JT Class Pro-Am held on the day prior.

New to the schedule is the Cornwall Championship, a 36-hole event to be held mid-August at the historic Cornwall Golf & Country Club. While the event is on the calendar, few details are available at this time beyond a proposed purse of $30,000.

For more info on the Great Lakes Tour see their website at this link.