Great Lakes Tour Announces 2018 Preliminary Schedule

The Great Lakes Tour, an Ontario-based Development Tour established in 2001, has released their preliminary schedule for 2018.

Tour co-owner Jim Kenesky says the schedule is subject to date or venue changes but the itinerary shared clearly shows a full line-up of events with more details to be released shortly.

Among the new events is one to be held at the Trillium Wood Golf Club in Belleville on June 29th, the day after the JT Classic Pro-Am, which takes place there as well.

For more info on how to play on The Great Lakes Tour – see their website at this link.

From Kenesky: