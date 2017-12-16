The Great Lakes Tour Welcome A Triple Bogey

Hamilton ON – The Great Lakes Tour (GLT) has announced a partnership with Triple Bogey Brewing & Golf Co. The partnership will see Triple Bogey become the “Official Beer” of the GLT and during the 2018 season members will compete in the season long Triple Bogey Challenge.

The Triple Bogey Challenge will feature a unique format and will be contested during each event on the 2018 schedule. The Challenge will happen on the 18th hole of every official GLT event conducted . The Champion will be decided by the player whom accumulates the lowest score to par over a minimum amount of rounds played during the current season. The winner will receive a grand prize package from Triple Bogey Brewing & Golf Co.

As part of the partnership, Triple Bogey will become the “Official Beer” of the Great Lakes Tour and will see each tournament winner in 2018 receive a champion’s package from Triple Bogey. Also, a representative from Triple Bogey will be on hand at select events to meet and provide samples to players.

Geoff Tait, President of Triple Bogey Brewing & Golf Co. had this to say regarding the relationship, “We are very excited and honoured to be the “Official Beer” of The Great Lakes Tour. We feel it is a perfect fit with our demographic of beer drinkers/golfers and love the idea of the Triple Bogey Challenge. We look forward to meeting all the players on the tour when we come out for a few samplings.

Founded in 2013, Triple Bogey is brewed in Toronto, Ontario and is being sold in numerous golf courses, restaurants, bars and liquor stores in Ontario. The company has also made available their own line of Triple Bogey golf gear that includes golf bags, shirts, gloves, belts, headwear and more.

“I’ve known Geoff for a few years now and have been very impressed with the growth and dedication his company has shown,” says GLT President Jim Kenesky. “They are truly becoming golf’s beer and to have Triple Bogey as our official beer is a perfect fit. Our members will have a fun challenge available to them along with all the event winners getting more for their victory.”