Greensmere Team Capture OVGA Mixed Championship Title

Monique Albert and Jim Dempster teamed up to win the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Mixed Championship on August 21st. Despite having to deal with intermittent rain, the pair from Greensmere managed an admirable low net score of 69, three under par, at the Loch March Golf & Country Club in Kanata.

Posting the low gross score was Tamara Chamberlain (Eagle Creek) and Derek McLean (eQuinelle). They slipped past the field with a 79.

In Flight 1 low net honours went to Susan Pearl (Rideau View) and Paul Bell (Golf Ontario) while the team of Lise Jubinville (Hylands) and Scott Campbell (Carleton) posted the low gross score.

Low gross in Flight 2 went to Susan Gillean and George Acton of Cedarhill Golf & Country Club while 1st low net was earned by Jill Finlan and Tom Pulcine of Cedarhill.

The Flight 3 honours went to a team from eQuinelle, Carmen and Jaques Saumure with a squad from Dragonfly Golf Links, Christine and Ed O’Hara posting the Low Net.

