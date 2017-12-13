Grey Goose World Par 3 Championship Confirmed For 2018

Fairmont Southampton has announced the return of the 2018 Grey Goose® World Par 3 Championship to Turtle Hill Golf Club for the 9th consecutive year. The 36-hole championship will be contested on March 2 and 3 and the Sponsors Pro-Am will be held on March 4, 2018.

As in previous years, the Bermuda Tourism Authority and PGA Canada will continue as partners for this signature golf event in Bermuda. Golf Channel personality Charlie Rymer will also be back as the host of the 2018 Grey Goose World Par 3 Championship. Fairmont Southampton will be hosting all golfers of the tournament this year and is offering a special package* during the tournament.

The limited-edition experience includes an exclusive event at the iconic Bacardi Limited global headquarters building, lunch during both tournament days at the new Boundary Sports Bar and Grille, prize giving reception at the 10th Tee of the Turtle Hill Golf Club, a complimentary practice round and free access to the new practice area throughout the entire tournament period; as well as the championship registration fee, luxurious accommodation and daily continental breakfast.

“We are looking forward to host about 150 participants from all over the world this year, including a number of noted professionals. Over the past eight years, the Grey Goose World Par 3 Championship has continued to grow international prestige and attention,” said Paul Adams, Director of Golf for Turtle Hill Golf Club.

“The tournament keeps enjoying a wonderful relationship with Bacardi and its Grey Goose vodka brand. The partnership with the Bermuda Tourism Authority directly fulfills its goal of growing golf tourism in Bermuda.”

Live Streaming

Again this year we will have the $1,000,000 shot for hole in one which will be live streamed by the PGA of Canada.

“As part of the Bacardi portfolio of premium spirits, Grey Goose has a long-standing commitment to, and leadership position within, the sport of golf,” said Clara Fay, Director of Corporate Affairs – Bermuda, for Bacardi Limited.

“Golf is a sport that truly reflects the brand value of the passionate pursuit of the extraordinary. The sponsorship of this premier golf event in our Bermuda backyard will enable us to have an even deeper level of engagement with Grey Goose enthusiasts and golf fans.”

Grey Goose is the Official Spirit of the PGA TOUR, and has long-established ties with professional golfers.

“The Grey Goose World Par 3 Championship is a perfect fit for Bermuda. The championship plays host to an international field and players get a feel for the island and its hospitality whilst competing on one of the world’s finest par 3 courses,” adds Andrew Brooks, Director of Golf Sales and Marketing for the Bermuda Tourism Authority.

“Golf continues to be a key component of the overall strategic plan and value proposition of Bermuda, and we are delighted to partner with Fairmont Southampton and Bacardi to help drive golf business to the destination.”

Amateurs Welcome

In addition to the professionals in the championship, the field will be rounded out by an impressive list of amateur golfers—from Bermuda, the United States, Canada and Europe—vying for titles in the men’s, women’s and senior amateur divisions and their share of the $50,000 [USD] purse.

The Grey Goose® World Par 3 Championship is integral to Fairmont Southampton’s strategic golf plan, which aims to drive golfers to Bermuda’s shores. The golf tournament will benefit the Bermuda Sea Turtle Project, the official charity partner of the Turtle Hill Golf Club.