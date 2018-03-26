Guest Blog w/ Elizabeth Tong: 3rd Time’s The Charm

(Ed. Note: We’re proud to have Thornhill, Ontario’s Elizabeth Tong share her adventures with us here at Flagstick.com and Ontario Golf News Digest. The 2018 Symetra Tour in underway and the former Golf Canada National Team Member is not only back to the links but back on the keyboard as she Blogs on ETONG Golf.)

Her latest entry:

———

I’m back!!! Happy spring everyone!

As many of you may already know, the 2018 Symetra Tour season officially got underway last week in Winter Haven, Florida. It wasn’t the greatest start to the season, but I made the cut! It’s a weird paradox, but I “played well” even though the score didn’t show it. It’s hard to actually describe how I played because it was a mix of adventurous/well-struck/directionally challenged/interesting/creative/scrambling shot making. Sometimes I only knew what the trees, bunkers and rough looked like. But then at other times, I was like Robin Hood and hit it right at the pin or bombed it straight down the fairway. Sometimes I would make up and down from the trees and then I would miss a 3 foot putt for par. Sometimes I would have an eagle and then I would also have a 4 putt. Get the picture? I kind of felt like I was waiting to see whether Jekyll or Hyde was going to show up on each shot. Let’s just say I kept it exciting!

