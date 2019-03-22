Guest Blog w/ Elizabeth Tong: 4th Times A Charm?

(Ed. Note: We’re proud to have Thornhill, Ontario’s Elizabeth Tong back this year to share her adventures with us here at Flagstick.com and Ontario Golf News Digest. The former Golf Canada National Team Member and Symetra Tour player is not only back to the links but back on the keyboard as she Blogs on ETONG Golf.)

Part of her latest entry:

“Hi everyone! I am back for my 4th season as a professional golfer! I hope everyone had a great winter! I personally enjoy the snow and cold so it was awesome for me!

I’m going to cut right to the chase because a lot of people have been asking me this question the past 2 weeks (including players!): “Why aren’t you playing in any Symetra Tour events?!”

The answer is quite simple: My status for the 2019 season isn’t very good. I’m pretty positive I will get into a few tournaments this year and hopefully more if I can make some cuts and get reshuffled to a higher status. But until then, it’s a wait and see game.”

Find out what Elizabeth is doing to fill the competitive void as she waits to get into more Symetra Tour events. Her full post at this link.