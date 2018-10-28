Guest Blog w/ Elizabeth Tong: So Very Grateful

(Ed. Note: We’re proud to have Thornhill, Ontario’s Elizabeth Tong share her adventures with us here at Flagstick.com and Ontario Golf News Digest. The former Golf Canada National Team Member and Symetra Tour player is not only back to the links but back on the keyboard as she Blogs on ETONG Golf.)

Part of her latest entry:

“A lot of not good things happened over the last 6 weeks of my season. Two people died. I lost my full status on the Symetra Tour for 2019. I only made one cut. I was exhausted from being in 30°C+ heat all the time. I had severe allergies at Stage 2 of Q-School. I finished my 2018 season by almost coming dead last and playing the worse tournament golf of my professional career. And my mom and I almost didn’t make it home.”

Find out why Elizabeth is still feeling grateful after all that in her full post here.

We want to thank Elizabeth for sharing her journey with all our readers this year and wish her the best for 2019.