Guest Blog w/ Elizabeth Tong: When The Time Is Right

(Ed. Note: We’re proud to have Thornhill, Ontario’s Elizabeth Tong share her adventures with us here at Flagstick.com and Ontario Golf News Digest. The 2018 Symetra Tour in underway and the former Golf Canada National Team Member is not only back to the links but back on the keyboard as she Blogs on ETONG Golf.)

Part of her latest entry:

Hi everyone! Isn’t it crazy that the Symetra Tour season is almost done?! There are only 4 events left this season and it feels like time has flown by! (I say this every year, but it’s so true!) It’s been a long past 4 weeks on the road so let me catch you up!

Going into these last 4 tournaments that I recently played, I was confident that I was going to play well. It had nothing to do with my game — it was just a feeling that I had. I have always made the cut in Milwaukee, Wisconsin so I had good vibes going into this event. I actually had a hole-out on the first day for eagle and ended up playing the first two rounds with the eventual winner. I made the cut, but didn’t play well in the final round. I have been struggling with playing well in the final round all season and it felt like I was so close, just not quite there yet.

To read more about the the golf season of Elizabeth Tong (and see her effective use of the term “sausage butt”, see her latest Blog post here.

You can find Elizabeth on Twitter – @lizabeth_tong