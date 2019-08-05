Guest Blog w/ Elizabeth Tong: Your Score Is Worth A Thousand Words

(Ed. Note: We’re proud to have Thornhill, Ontario’s Elizabeth Tong share her adventures with us here at Flagstick.com and Ontario Golf News Digest. The Symetra Tour member and former Golf Canada National Team Member is not only out on the links but back on the keyboard as she Blogs on ETONG Golf.)

Her latest entry:

Hi everyone! It’s been kind of a whirlwind since I last sat down to write a blog post and somehow, 6 tournaments later, I find myself wondering how blessed I have been!

Let’s turn back the clock and get this essay rolling!

First up, The Island Resort Championship. One of my favourite tournaments on the Symetra Tour. The people are great. The course is pure. Upper Michigan is gorgeous. And the hospitality is above and beyond. What most people don’t know is that I actually didn’t get into this event until the day before it started. My mother and I decided to “take a vacation” to Harris, Michigan because we thought “at least if I don’t get into the tournament, it will be a beautiful vacation”. But luckily for me I got in! I played decently, but the island green got me during the 1st round.

Next up was the Prasco Charity Championship in Ohio. I actually knew I would be playing in this tournament so I was mentally more prepared. And once again, I played well except for one hole where I decided to hit 3 trees in a row. I guess I just wanted to find some shade and get relief from the heat and humidity! (Sidenote: Shout out to Trevor, who is a transplanted Canadian now living near Cincinnati, for following me on the course for 2 days!)

Then it was a week off from the Symetra Tour, but I decided to play the DCM PGA Women’s Championship of Canada that was at my home course once again! Shout out to the Ladies Golf Club of Toronto because they did some amazing work to get the course into great shape and the food got rave reviews from every player I talked to! As for the actual golf, I didn’t play badly by my standards though I would’ve liked to make some more putts. But when you play with someone who ends up having 11 birdies and shooting 63 (-9) the final day to win the tournament, you always tend to think you played a lot worse than you did. Congratulations Rebecca Lee-Bentham on the win and welcome back to the tour life!

