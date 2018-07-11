What's New?

Hadley Joins Elite Group With 4th PGA of Ontario Zone Championship Victory

July 11, 2018 Scott MacLeod Tee Shots 0

BELLEVILLE, ON (Via PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone) – Hadley does it again, and becomes the third Professional to win the TaylorMade & Adidas Ontario Zone Championship 4 times.  He joined Danny King and Herb Holzscheiter in accomplishing the feat.

National Partners TaylorMade and adidas support a major Championship in all nine PGA Zones which sees the winner receive an early exemption into the PGA Championship of Canada in 2019.

At the end of day one three-time champion, Brian Hadley of Thames Valley Golf Club and Nick Kenney of the National Golf Club of Canada led the TaylorMade & adidas Ontario Zone Championship at 6-under 66. Tied for 2nd at 3-under 69 were four-time champion Danny King, along with Victor Ciesielski.

Ontario is experiencing a warmer than usual summer so far with many days over 30 degrees and the last two days were no different. On Tuesday the wind wasn’t blowing quite as much which made it feel even warmer so players looked forward to enjoying a can of Triple Bogey, the Official Beer of the PGA of Ontario and a meal.

This is the third time the PGA of Ontario has been at Black Bear Ridge (BBR). BBR welcomed the PGA of Ontario in 2015 for both the Senior Spring and the Ontario/Quebec Matches. It was enjoyed just as much now as it was then. Group after group said “what a great golf course!”

Brian Hadley said following the round, “I really enjoyed the layout, it was a good test that keeps you thinking all the way around, the course conditions stayed very consistent overall. On day two the wind changed directions which made holes 11 through 13 play a little easier.”

The lead group made up of all previous PGA of Ontario winners (Hadley, Kenney and King) are used to playing under pressure. “Everyone was playing well in the group and making birdies so it was a good atmosphere to be in,” shared Hadley. But even the winner doesn’t always hit the fairway, saying his best shot may have been the punch out of the trees on 14 and the holing out from 40 yards. Brian carded 7 birdies in his first round and 4 birdies and an eagle on day 2 for a two-day total of 9-under for the tournament.

It was back in 2013 when Brian hoisted the trophy for the second time and became known as Mr. 59. It was at Deer Ridge Golf Club on the 18th hole, playing 490 yards that Brian hit a 2 hybrid to a back right pin to 4 feet and converted the eagle putt to shoot 59.

“It’s always an honour to win the PGA of Ontario Championship but to be only the third person to win four times is truly special to me and I look forward to 2019 to try to defend.” said the champion.

Brian took home $5,000 and 100 points in the Chase to the Breenie Cup.

Full Leaderboard

1 Brian Hadley

Thames Valley Golf Club
 -9 66 69 135 $5,000.00 100.00
2 Nick Kenney

The National Golf Club
 -5 66 73 139 $3,000.00 85.00
T3 Danny King

The Performance Academy at Magna
 -3 69 72 141 $1,987.50 72.50
T3 Gordon Burns

Gord Burns Golf School
 -3 72 69 141 $1,987.50 72.50
T3 James Skrypec

The Golf Academy at Deer Ridge
 -3 71 70 141 $1,987.50 72.50
T3 Victor Ciesielski

Galt Country Club
 -3 69 72 141 $1,987.50 72.50
7 Thomas Keddy

Oslerbrook Golf Club
 -2 73 69 142 $1,350.00 60.00
T8 Bill Walsh Jr.

Modern Golf
 -1 75 68 143 $1,155.00 52.50
T8 Brad Kerfoot

Maple Downs Golf & C.C.
 -1 73 70 143 $1,155.00 52.50
T10 Brian McCann

Brampton Golf Club
 +1 74 71 145 $1,000.00 42.50
T10 Jake McNulty

Oshawa Golf Club
 +1 70 75 145 $1,000.00 42.50
T12 Alan McLean

Highland Country Club
 +2 74 72 146 $900.00 37.00
T12 G.W. King

The Academy at The Georgian Bay Club
 +2 75 71 146 $900.00 37.00
T14 Dennis Hendershott

hi5golf
 +4 75 73 148 $775.00 32.00
T14 Ed Maunder

Deerfield Golf Club
 +4 71 77 148 $775.00 32.00
T14 Ron Kenesky

Twenty Valley Golf & Country Club
 +4 73 75 148 $775.00 32.00
T17 Gar Hamilton

Mississaugua Golf & C.C.
 +5 75 74 149 $600.00 25.75
T17 Joseph D’Alfonso

The Academy at Copper Creek
 +5 72 77 149 $600.00 25.75
T17 Steve Rodriguez

GolfTEC Whitby
 +5 79 70 149 $600.00 25.75
T17 Terry O’Brien

Cedar Links Golf Centre
 +5 72 77 149 $600.00 25.75
T21 Bruce Rogerson

North Granite Ridge
 +6 71 79 150 $375.00 19.20
T21 Clayton Connor

Shawneeki Golf Club
 +6 78 72 150 $375.00 19.20
T21 David Sheman

DiamondBack Golf Club
 +6 72 78 150 $375.00 19.20
T21 Gary Jeffrey

The Academy at The Georgian Bay Club
 +6 77 73 150 $375.00 19.20
T21 John Cochrane

John E. S. Cochrane Golf Schools
 +6 76 74 150 $375.00 19.20
T26 Ben Graham

Black Bear Ridge Golf Course
 +7 71 80 151 $0.00 17.00
T26 Bobby Pelletier

Salem Ridge Golf and Academy
 +7 78 73 151 $0.00 17.00
T26 Jakob Montemurro

Tee Zone Driving Range
 +7 78 73 151 $0.00 17.00
T29 George Lacko

Pine Grove Golf Club
 +8 78 74 152 $0.00 14.50
T29 Tae Woo Kim

Fieldro Indoor Golf
 +8 78 74 152 $0.00 14.50
31 Billy Simkin

Niagara-On-The-Lake Golf Club
 +9 78 75 153 $0.00 13.00
T32 Adam Knight

Pure Impact Golf Academy
 +10 79 75 154 $0.00 10.00
T32 Chris Bevan

Gord Burns Golf School
 +10 80 74 154 $0.00 10.00
T32 David Moro

Magna Golf Club
 +10 78 76 154 $0.00 10.00
T32 Miles McMulkin

Beaumaris Yacht Club
 +10 81 73 154 $0.00 10.00
T32 Wesley Furlong

National Pines Golf Club
 +10 77 77 154 $0.00 10.00
37 Adrian Cord

Weston Golf & C.C.
 +11 80 75 155 $0.00 7.00
T38 Colin Murray

Great Lakes Tour
 +12 80 76 156 $0.00 5.00
T38 John Rushnell

Oshawa Golf Club
 +12 80 76 156 $0.00 5.00
T38 Seong-Woong Moon

Volvik Canada Inc.
 +12 79 77 156 $0.00 5.00
T41 Adam Beange

Deer Ridge Golf Club
 +15 78 81 159 $0.00 2.33
T41 Andrew Aguanno

 +15 77 82 159 $0.00 2.33
T41 Robert Kenny

 +15 79 80 159 $0.00 2.33
T44 Cory Racioppo

Cedar Brae Golf Club
 +17 82 79 161 $0.00 2.00
T44 Michael J. Moniz

Maple Downs Golf & C.C.
 +17 79 82 161 $0.00 2.00
46 Frank McMulkin

Beaumaris Yacht Club
 +18 77 85 162 $0.00 2.00
47 Daniel Clark

GolfTEC Richmond Hill
 +20 80 84 164 $0.00 2.00
48 James Nicholas

Black Bear Ridge Golf Course
 +22 81 85 166 $0.00 2.00
T49 Daniel Bizzotto

Lionhead Golf Club
 +24 83 85 168 $0.00 2.00
T49 Jim Farrelly

Guelph Lakes Golf & C.C.
 +24 87 81 168 $0.00 2.00
51 John Schmidt

Southampton Golf & Country Club
 +25 85 84 169 $0.00 2.00
52 Nicholas Ariganello

 +27 79 92 171 $0.00 2.00
53 Jari Sundholm

Discount Golf Supercenter
 +30 90 84 174 $0.00 2.00
T54 Justin Agostinho

Lebovic Golf Club
 +33 89 88 177 $0.00 2.00
T54 Patrick Wong

Station Creek Golf Club
 +33 86 91 177 $0.00 2.00

