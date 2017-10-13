Hadwin In To Top Ten at CIMB Classic

The PGA TOUR is in Malaysia this week for the CIMB Classic and Canada’s Adam Hadwin is in the mix.

The Abbotsford, British Columba native turned in a 67 (-5) in round two in Kuala Lumpur and finds himself in a share of 8th place heading into the final 36 holes.

Rounds of 71 and 65 have Hadwin at -6 overall, seven strokes off the lead of Pat Perez.

Three other Canadians are competing but all are well back in the field of this no-cut event.

Richard T. Lee is tied for 45th at -1 while Nick Taylor and Graham DeLaet are part of a tie for 55th at even par.

