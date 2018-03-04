Hadwin Is Primed For Title Defense; Earns Top Ten at WGC Mexico Championship

His first PGA TOUR was a surprise for some, but Adam Hadwin has continued to prove his victory at last year’s Valspar Championship was not a fluke.

As he returns to Palm Harbor, Florida this week to defend that title, he looks primed to have a go at the trophy once again. At the same time, the competition will be more heated than ever.

Yes, Tiger, Rory, and Jordan will be teeing it up this week at Innisbrook Resort, but Hadwin looks prepared to tangle with some of the best. He proved it once again this weekend.

The British Columbia native shot up twelve places on Sunday to earn a share of 9th place at the World Golf Championships -Mexico Championship. Hadwin was one-under-par (70-71) heading it to the final 36 holes near Mexico City. He made the most of the weekend with scores of 67 and 66, including a five-under-par push on the front nine during the final round.

Not only was it his third top-ten finish on the PGA TOUR season, it is his second in as many starts. He tied for 8th place at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club two weeks ago. He is forty-three under par in his last five starts.

The thirty-year-old will be among a number of Canadians in the field at the Valspar. Also confirmed for the field are Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Silverman, and Nick Taylor.

Scheduled to play in the Monday qualifier is a list of Canadians including Brad Fritsch, David Hearn, Russell Budd, Corey Conners, and Matt Hill.

Hadwin moves up to 35th place in the FedEx Cup rankings. He earned $182,000 for his play in Mexico and now has year-long earnings of $931,964. He also moves to #44 in the official world golf rankings.

Phil Mickelson won his 43rd PGA Tour title in Mexico in a one-hole playoff with Justin Thomas.