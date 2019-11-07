Hadwin Headed For Royal Melbourne – Earns International Team Pick For Presidents Cup

For the second time, Canada’s Adam Hadwin will be making an appearance in the President’s Cup. On Wednesday the Abbotsford, British Columbia golfer was named as one of the four Captain’s Picks by International Team Captain Ernie Els.

Hadwin joins Jason Day, Jaoquin Niemann, and Sunjae Im among those picks, the last four members to be decided for the International Squad that will compete against team USA next month in Melbourne, Australia.

“I played with him numerous times. I love his game,” said Els on his decision to choose Hadwin. “He’s just very solid all-around. There is not really any weakness there. He drives it very consistently well, he’s a good iron player, he’s a good thinker, and he’s a very good putter.”

It appears familiarity played a role in Els choosing Hadwin over fellow Canadian Corey Conners. The Big Easy mentioned Hadwin playing at Liberty National and “not blinking” and being willing to keep playing despite their team being thoroughly defeated.

Hadwin finished his Presidents Cup debut in 2017 at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey with a record of Hadwin of 0-2-1.

Els noted Conners in his media call, saying, “Between him (Adam) and Corey Conners it was a very, very tight race. It was one of the difficult calls I had to make, was to Corey. He was very gracious.”

He also shared that although Mike Weir is a Captain’s Assistant he did not influence the decision, saying that Weir did not lobby at all for a Canadian, not did other Assistants for their countrymen.

Highest Ranked Canadian

Hadwin, now 32, is currently the highest-ranked Canadian in the world in the 44th spot.

A PGA TOUR winner in 2017, his last season was highlighted by five top-ten finishes and this Fall he recorded a runner-up and a tie for 4th place to start his 2019-20 campaign.

He played hard with a goal in mind – returning to the President’s Cup.

“With this Presidents Cup approaching and me starting to play some good golf again, I was just hungry for a second chance,” Hadwin said. “That’s not how I would like my contribution to The Presidents Cup to be remembered and I’m looking forward to having a second chance down at Royal Melbourne, a part of an incredible International Team, and hopefully we can right some of the wrongs that we’ve had in the past and do Captain Els proud.”

He was also relieved to get the phone call confirming his selection but was wary that it could have been for other reasons.

“I honestly had no idea which way he was going to go,” the 2017 Valspar Champion said of Els and the possible team make up. “There was a lot of really good talent this year and I know his decision was extremely difficult.”

Hadwin remains one of only three Canadians to ever play in the Presidents Cup, along with Mike Weir and Graham DeLaet. Weir played in five (2000, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009) while DeLaet saw action in one (2013).

The International Team has 22 previous Presidents Cup appearances amongst its members with six players making their Presidents Cup debuts, which matches the second-most first-timers in team history (7, 2013).

Captain Els will lead the youngest International Team in Presidents Cup history, with the average age of his 12 players totaling just over 29 years old. This is the fourth consecutive International Team that has been younger than the previous team.

The Presidents Cup will take place in Melbourne, Australia at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club for the third time. Festivities are set for December 9-15, when the International Team will take on the U.S. Team led by Captain Tiger Woods.

The team from the United States has dominated the competition through history with a 10-1-1 record.

Canadians in the Presidents Cup

Player Teams All-time Record Highlights Mike Weir 2000, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009 13-9-2 Beat Phil Mickelson, 4 & 3, in singles in 2000. Beat Tiger Woods, 1 up, in 2007. Graham DeLaet 2013 3-1-1 Beat Jordan Spieth, 1 up, in singles. Adam Hadwin 2017 0-2-1 Halved his fourball match with Hideki Matsuyama against Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed.