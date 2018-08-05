What's New?

Hall Wins Ricoh Women’s Britis Open; Henderson Shares 11th

Twenty-two year old Georgia Hall chased down and surged past Thai golfer Pornanong Phatlum to win the RICOH Women’s British Open on Sunday. It was a dream scenario for both Hall and the home crowd as the young pro became the first English woman to turn the feat since 2004.

Hall’s 17-under total at historic Royal Lythan and St. Annes ended up being two strokes better than Phatlum, the straight-hitting player who held the overnight lead. Phatlum was seeking her first LPGA win after winning some 16 times worldwide but in the end it was Hall who notched her inaugural LPGA victory.

“I always joked that a major would be my first win,” Hall shared after her round. “I can’t believe it really happened. I played well today; I putted great.”

Starting the day in a tie for 7th place was Canadian Brooke Henderson. At five strokes back she knew it was an outside chance to earn a second major championship; she predicted after the third round that she would need to hit the ball closer on Sunday to make more birdies and gain any ground. That was tough to do with many tucked hole locations and by the time Henderson reached her 6th hole of the day she was two over par and ten back of the leaders.

Brooke fought back with a couple birdies in the middle of the round but a final scar on her card, a double bogey on the 17th hole, pushed her to a final tally of 74 and cost her a spot inside the top ten.

She ended play in a share of 11th at -6, notable as it is a significant improvement over previous showing in this major. Her best previous finish was a tie for 49th in 2017.

With the placing Henderson will remain in 6th place in the Race To The CME Globe.

Final Leaderboard

Pos Player Name Par R1 R2 R3 R4 Score
1 Georgia Hall (ENG)  -17 67 68 69 67 271
2 Pornanong Phatlum (THA)  -15 67 67 69 70 273
3 So Yeon Ryu (KOR)  -13 69 69 67 70 275
4 Sei Young Kim (KOR)  -9 71 71 71 66 279
4 Ariya Jutanugarn (THA)  -9 71 70 69 69 279
4 Mamiko Higa (JPN)  -9 66 69 71 73 279
7 Shanshan Feng (CHN)  -8 71 71 69 69 280
7 Carlota Ciganda (ESP)  -8 69 73 68 70 280
7 Yu Liu (CHN)  -8 69 72 68 71 280
10 Minjee Lee (AUS)  -7 65 70 71 75 281
11 Jeongeun Lee (KOR)  -6 73 70 71 68 282
11 Thidapa Suwannapura (THA)  -6 72 71 67 72 282
11 Lydia Ko (NZL)  -6 68 71 70 73 282
11 Brooke Henderson (CAN)  -6 69 70 69 74 282
15 Jaye Marie Green (USA)  -5 74 69 73 67 283
15 Su-hyun Oh (AUS)  -5 73 70 72 68 283
15 Brittany Altomare (USA)  -5 70 70 70 73 283
15 Teresa Lu (TPE)  -5 67 69 73 74 283
15 Sung Hyun Park (KOR)  -5 67 70 69 77 283
20 Haeji Kang (KOR)  -4 72 72 70 70 284
20 Madelene Sagstrom (SWE)  -4 69 70 74 71 284
22 Aditi Ashok (IND)  -3 72 72 73 68 285
22 Ryann O’Toole (USA)  -3 72 71 72 70 285
22 Sandra Gal (GER)  -3 68 74 72 71 285
22 Hyo Joo Kim (KOR)  -3 72 69 72 72 285
22 Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras (THA)  -3 73 71 69 72 285
22 Phoebe Yao (TPE)  -3 71 71 67 76 285
28 Mi Hyang Lee (KOR)  -2 67 74 76 69 286
28 Ally McDonald (USA)  -2 71 74 71 70 286
28 Marina Alex (USA)  -2 71 73 71 71 286
28 In Gee Chun (KOR)  -2 72 72 70 72 286
28 Amy Olson (USA)  -2 72 70 71 73 286
28 Cristie Kerr (USA)  -2 72 72 68 74 286
28 Mina Harigae (USA)  -2 68 71 69 78 286
35 Amy Yang (KOR)  -1 72 73 72 70 287
35 Wei-ling Hsu (TPE)  -1 73 69 73 72 287
35 Mi Jung Hur (KOR)  -1 70 74 70 73 287
35 Pernilla Lindberg (SWE)  -1 71 68 72 76 287
39 Bronte Law (ENG)  Par 70 74 72 72 288
39 Mo Martin (USA)  Par 73 72 71 72 288
39 In-kyung Kim (KOR)  Par 70 71 74 73 288
42 Nelly Korda (USA)  +1 71 72 75 71 289
42 Tiffany Joh (USA)  +1 71 74 72 72 289
42 Moriya Jutanugarn (THA)  +1 69 75 72 73 289
42 Catriona Matthew (SCO)  +1 71 70 72 76 289
42 Jessica Korda (USA)  +1 71 70 70 78 289
47 Azahara Munoz (ESP)  +2 77 66 74 73 290
47 Florentyna Parker (ENG)  +2 69 70 75 76 290
47 Lizette Salas (USA)  +2 71 73 69 77 290
50 Klara Spilkova (CZR)  +3 76 68 75 72 291
50 Mariajo Uribe (COL)  +3 73 70 74 74 291
52 Eri Okayama (JPN)  +4 73 72 77 70 292
52 Hee Young Park (KOR)  +4 76 69 71 76 292
52 Caroline Inglis (USA)  +4 73 70 72 77 292
55 Hannah Green (AUS)  +5 75 70 76 72 293
55 Sun-ju Ahn (KOR)  +5 74 71 75 73 293
57 Emma Talley (USA)  +6 72 73 77 72 294
57 Lydia Hall (WAL)  +6 69 72 77 76 294
57 Annie Park (USA)  +6 71 73 73 77 294
57 Nuria Iturrioz (ESP)  +6 74 70 73 77 294
61 Rebecca Artis (AUS)  +8 72 71 76 77 296
61 Celine Herbin (FRA)  +8 70 71 77 78 296
63 Meghan Maclaren (ENG)  +9 73 72 72 80 297
64 Atthaya Thitikul (THA) (a) +12 73 71 79 77 300
64 Cloe Frankish (ENG)  +12 70 75 77 78 300

