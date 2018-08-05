Hall Wins Ricoh Women’s Britis Open; Henderson Shares 11th

Twenty-two year old Georgia Hall chased down and surged past Thai golfer Pornanong Phatlum to win the RICOH Women’s British Open on Sunday. It was a dream scenario for both Hall and the home crowd as the young pro became the first English woman to turn the feat since 2004.

Hall’s 17-under total at historic Royal Lythan and St. Annes ended up being two strokes better than Phatlum, the straight-hitting player who held the overnight lead. Phatlum was seeking her first LPGA win after winning some 16 times worldwide but in the end it was Hall who notched her inaugural LPGA victory.

“I always joked that a major would be my first win,” Hall shared after her round. “I can’t believe it really happened. I played well today; I putted great.”

***

Starting the day in a tie for 7th place was Canadian Brooke Henderson. At five strokes back she knew it was an outside chance to earn a second major championship; she predicted after the third round that she would need to hit the ball closer on Sunday to make more birdies and gain any ground. That was tough to do with many tucked hole locations and by the time Henderson reached her 6th hole of the day she was two over par and ten back of the leaders.

Brooke fought back with a couple birdies in the middle of the round but a final scar on her card, a double bogey on the 17th hole, pushed her to a final tally of 74 and cost her a spot inside the top ten.

She ended play in a share of 11th at -6, notable as it is a significant improvement over previous showing in this major. Her best previous finish was a tie for 49th in 2017.

With the placing Henderson will remain in 6th place in the Race To The CME Globe.

