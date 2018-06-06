Hamilton Golf & Country Club To Host 2019 & 2023 RBC Canadian Opens

One of the Canadian golf courses favoured by PGA TOUR players will once again host the RBC Canadian Open.

Golf Canada confirmed on Wednesday that Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Ancaster will be the site of Canada’s National Championship in both 2019 and 2023.

It will also make the region around Hamilton a “hub” for other Golf Canada activities for the next half decade as the national sports federation plans to host various other championships in the area over that time.

“Together with our partners at RBC and the PGA TOUR, we are extremely proud to be bringing the RBC Canadian Open back to the Hamilton Golf and Country Club in both 2019 and 2023,” said Laurence Applebaum, CEO of Golf Canada. “There are few courses in the country that can equal Hamilton in terms of excellence and storied history and I am delighted that the club’s membership and the City of Hamilton have joined us to bring the RBC Canadian Open back to Hamilton twice over the next five years.”

The historic club, an 1895 charter member of the Canadian Golf Association, now known as Golf Canada, has played host to five previous RBC Canadian Opens, dating back to 1919. They last welcomed the PGA TOUR in 2012 when American Scott Piercy won the title with a -17 total.

The additional winners were James Douglas Edgar (1919), Tommy Armour (1930) Bob Tway (2003) and Jim Furyk (2006).

“We’re looking forward to showing it off,” said Hamilton Golf and Country Club’s President Chris Hamel, who noted that he expects their membership to be very engaged in the hosting process. “We are proud to host the most prestigious championship in Canadian golf and welcome the RBC Canadian Open and the stars of the PGA TOUR to Hamilton Golf and Country Club twice over the next five years,” said Hamilton Golf and Country Club’s President Chris Hamel. “Our members are honoured to have the opportunity to help write additional chapters in the long and storied history of Canadian golf and the RBC Canadian Open in 2019 and 2023 and are especially pleased to celebrate a centennial connection in 2019 between our club and Canada’s National Open.”

No dates were announced for the 2019 event with the PGA TOUR working on their schedule but it is expected that the date will be upgraded from the current one at the end of July.

“The PGA TOUR is currently working towards announcing its 2019 schedule in the coming weeks,” noted Applebaum. “And at this point we won’t be commenting on any potential dates ’til the PGA TOUR makes official announcements.”

The Golf Canada CEO also made it known that they would have news on possible other venues for the RBC Canadian Opens to be held in the next 5-6 years by the end of the 2018 championship at Glen Abbey, to be held on July 23-29.