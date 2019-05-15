Hamilton/Mauder Team Take PGA of Ontario Pro/Pro Event at Rattlesnake Point

MILTON, ON — The PGA of Ontario kicked off their 2019 Pro Pro Team Series on Monday, May 13 at RattleSnake Point Golf Club in Milton, Ontario.

It was not the best of days, weather-wise, but 128 pros turned up to tackle the Sidewinder Course at the ClubLink-owner property.

Returning this season as the Presenting Sponsor in G&G Golf Company and multiple members of their team, including Director of Sales & Marketing, Scott Masse, Jason Nadeau, Dan Jedrzejek, Wendy Shackleton and Laura Ouellette were on hand in Milton.

Coming out on top in the competition was the squad of veteran Gar Hamilton and noted player Eddie Mauder. The pair teamed up for six birdies and an eagle. It was enough to not only earn them the $3,000 top prize but an additional $2,320 in team skins.

Hamilton underplayed his role in their success at the presentation ceremony.



“I drove the cart well today! Eddie and I had a great day, especially under very trying weather conditions. The course was absolutely saturated but managed to hold up very well. Eddie was great making all the birdies and I managed a few critical pars – all in all, a wonderful day!”

The pair have paired up to great success before, as noted by Maunder.



“We work well together. Gar is so steady, and that allows me to play more aggressively and make some birdies. The turning point today was on the back nine when I made 4 birdies in a row, the 12th thru the 15th. Gar was in for par every time and I was able to putt confidently for birdie. Gar and I would like to thank the RattleSnake Turf Crew for getting those greens in great shape. I couldn’t believe how smooth and fast they were.”



While identifying a winner was paramount on the day, plenty of focus was on the return of much-beloved pro Ian Webb. He joined partner Rocco D’Amelio for nine holes, returning for his first event since completing treatment for GioBlastoma Cancer.



According to the PGA of Ontario, “Ian graciously took a moment to share a few heartfelt words during dinner to thank everyone for the outpouring of support shown by his Credit Valley family, CSCM, and his fellow professionals near and far. It was a memorable experience as the room responded with a standing ovation – The love and support in the room were palpable.”

The players in the field raised $1,390 on the day for the Ian Webb Scholarship Fund through the purchase of ribbons. Those looking to donate or wanting more information on the fund are asked to contact Stacey Hewett at stacey@pgaofontario.com



Full Leaderboard