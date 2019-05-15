Hamilton/Mauder Team Take PGA of Ontario Pro/Pro Event at Rattlesnake Point

MILTON, ON — The PGA of Ontario kicked off their 2019 Pro Pro Team Series on Monday, May 13 at RattleSnake Point Golf Club in Milton, Ontario.
It was not the best of days, weather-wise, but 128 pros turned up to tackle the Sidewinder Course at the ClubLink-owner property.
Returning this season as the Presenting Sponsor in G&G Golf Company and multiple members of their team, including Director of Sales & Marketing, Scott Masse, Jason Nadeau, Dan Jedrzejek, Wendy Shackleton and Laura Ouellette were on hand in Milton.
Coming out on top in the competition was the squad of veteran Gar Hamilton and noted player Eddie Mauder. The pair teamed up for six birdies and an eagle. It was enough to not only earn them the $3,000 top prize but an additional $2,320 in team skins.
Hamilton underplayed his role in their success at the presentation ceremony.
“I drove the cart well today! Eddie and I had a great day, especially under very trying weather conditions. The course was absolutely saturated but managed to hold up very well. Eddie was great making all the birdies and I managed a few critical pars – all in all, a wonderful day!”
The pair have paired up to great success before, as noted by Maunder.
“We work well together. Gar is so steady, and that allows me to play more aggressively and make some birdies. The turning point today was on the back nine when I made 4 birdies in a row, the 12th thru the 15th. Gar was in for par every time and I was able to putt confidently for birdie. Gar and I would like to thank the RattleSnake Turf Crew for getting those greens in great shape. I couldn’t believe how smooth and fast they were.”
While identifying a winner was paramount on the day, plenty of focus was on the return of much-beloved pro Ian Webb. He joined partner Rocco D’Amelio for nine holes, returning for his first event since completing treatment for GioBlastoma Cancer.
According to the PGA of Ontario, “Ian graciously took a moment to share a few heartfelt words during dinner to thank everyone for the outpouring of support shown by his Credit Valley family, CSCM, and his fellow professionals near and far. It was a memorable experience as the room responded with a standing ovation – The love and support in the room were palpable.”
The players in the field raised $1,390 on the day for the Ian Webb Scholarship Fund through the purchase of ribbons. Those looking to donate or wanting more information on the fund are asked to contact Stacey Hewett at stacey@pgaofontario.com
Full Leaderboard
Pos.
|Players
|To Par
Gross
|Total
Gross
|Purse
|1
|Ed Maunder / Gar HamiltonOakville Indoor Golf Centre
|-7
|65
|$3,000.00
|T2
|Reg Millage / Victor CiesielskiGolf Ontario, Galt Country Club Limited
|-6
|66
|$1,950.00
|T2
|Bob Beauchemin / Nick TrichiloThe Oakdale Golf Academy, The Pure Impact Golf Academy at Glencairn
|-6
|66
|$1,950.00
|T4
|Adam Beange / James SkrypecDeer Ridge Golf Club, The Golf Academy at Deer Ridge
|-5
|67
|$1,333.33
|T4
|Dylan Smallwood / Keaton JonesWestmount Golf & Country Club
|-5
|67
|$1,333.33
|T4
|Bill Walsh / Dennis HendershottFairtree Golf Centre, Hi5golf inc.
|-5
|67
|$1,333.33
|7
|Gordon Burns / Matt PeavoyGord Burns Golf School, Scarboro Golf & Country Club Limited
|-4
|68
|$950.00
|T8
|Braeden Cryderman / Teejay AlderdiceMuskoka Bay Club, Port Carling Golf & Country Club
|-3
|69
|$875.00
|T8
|Greg Colekessian / Nathan ClingersmithThe Georgian Bay Club, The Golf Club At Lora Bay
|-3
|69
|$875.00
|10
|Brian McCann / David BanksDavid Banks Simply Golf Academy, Centennial Park Golf Centre
|-2
|70
|$800.00
|T11
|Andrew McCarthy / Michael RescinitiDonalda Club, Copper Creek Golf Club
|-1
|71
|$650.00
|T11
|Cameron Hadley / Lewis RussellAngus Glen Golf Club
|-1
|71
|$650.00
|T11
|Jim Currie / Mike SilverOviinbyrd Golf Club
|-1
|71
|$650.00
|T11
|Adam Steinschifter / Dan GreenwoodLookout Point Country Club
|-1
|71
|$650.00
|T11
|Brodie McKinney / Nicholas RossOak Gables Golf Club and Learning Centre
|-1
|71
|$650.00
|T16
|Conrad Riley / Mike HorsleyDonalda Club, Oslerbrook Golf Club
|E
|72
|$168.75
|T16
|Kevan Goble / Steve RodriguezGOLFTEC Whitby, Whitevale Golf Club
|E
|72
|$168.75
|T16
|Alan Palmer / Ian LeggattSt. George’s Golf & Country Club, Summit Golf & Country Club
|E
|72
|$168.75
|T16
|Danny King / Robert PanasikThe Performance Academy at Magna
|E
|72
|$168.75
|T16
|Bryan Overland / Greg BealeForesight Sports Canada, RattleSnake Point Golf Club
|E
|72
|$168.75
|T16
|Ken Ward / Ron KeneskyLowville Golf Club, Twenty Valley Golf & Country Club
|E
|72
|$168.75
|T16
|Adrian Cord / Scott SinclairWeston Golf & Country Club
|E
|72
|$168.75
|T16
|Brad Kerfoot / Trevor MarkoMaple Downs Golf Club, DiamondBack Golf Club
|E
|72
|$168.75
|T24
|Allan Huibers / John FinlaysonGlen Abbey Golf Club, Clublink Corporation
|+1
|73
|$0.00
|T24
|David French / Jake AdamsYork Downs Golf Club, RiverBend Golf Community
|+1
|73
|$0.00
|T26
|Chris Rew / Ranga SugathapalaBradlee Ryall Golf/Kaneff Academies
|+2
|74
|$0.00
|T26
|Gary Boyce / Sarah BoyceTaboo Golf Course, Summit Golf & Country Club
|+2
|74
|$0.00
|T26
|Mark Kappes / Randy McQueenRoseland Golf & Curling Club
|+2
|74
|$0.00
|T26
|Aaron Brush / Tommy FerrariBrampton Golf Club, Devil’s Pulpit
|+2
|74
|$0.00
|T26
|Caleb Ellis / Phil DurantGrand Niagara Golf Club, Rockway Vineyards
|+2
|74
|$0.00
|T26
|Greg Hickey / Paul DoucetBraestone Club
|+2
|74
|$0.00
|T26
|James D. Beddome / Quinn GodfreyThe Toronto Golf Club
|+2
|74
|$0.00
|T26
|Jonathan Kim-Moss / Will DempsterGOLFTEC Erin Mills
|+2
|74
|$0.00
|T26
|Glen Kraemer / Jim FarrellyGuelph Lakes Golf & Country Club
|+2
|74
|$0.00
|T35
|Alexander McIntyre / Ryan PeltierEssex Golf & Country Club, Erie Shores Golf & Country Club
|+3
|75
|$0.00
|T35
|Donovan Fraser / Pavle CoteCredit Valley Golf & Country Club, Essex Golf & Country Club
|+3
|75
|$0.00
|T35
|Brenden Parsons / Michael ToddListowel Golf & Country Club, Legacy Ridge Golf Club
|+3
|75
|$0.00
|T35
|Matt Robinson / Tyler LushGlendale Golf & Country Club, Greystone Golf Club
|+3
|75
|$0.00
|T35
|Andrew Russ / Joshua DominieIslington Golf Club
|+3
|75
|$0.00
|T35
|Bradlee Ryall / Ryan McBrideBradlee Ryall Golf/Kaneff Academies, Cobble Beach Golf Links
|+3
|75
|$0.00
|T35
|David Belletrutti / Robert DouglasStratford Country Club
|+3
|75
|$0.00
|T42
|Dave Newsome / Roger SeguinThe Club at North Halton, Greystone Golf Club
|+4
|76
|$0.00
|T42
|Dustin Timlin / Joshua GrowdenKedron Dells Golf Club, GOLFTEC Markham
|+4
|76
|$0.00
|T42
|Raymond McCorquodale / Ryan LaRoseWhitevale Golf Club
|+4
|76
|$0.00
|T42
|Jon Blomme / Sheldon FriskeMeadowbrook Golf Club, Summit Golf Development Centre
|+4
|76
|$0.00
|T42
|Darren Allan / Scott CowxBeverly Golf & Country Club, Hamilton Golf & Country Club Teaching Academy
|+4
|76
|$0.00
|T42
|George Lacko / Jari SundholmPine Grove Golf Club, Pro Golf Liquidators and Indoor Golf
|+4
|76
|$0.00
|T48
|Grant Holcomb / Joe PacioneKing Valley Golf & Country Club, Cherry Downs Golf & Country Club
|+5
|77
|$0.00
|T48
|Jon Mozes / Matt SavageMill Run Golf & Country Club, Nobleton Lakes Golf Club
|+5
|77
|$0.00
|T48
|Adam Craig / Blake UlrichThe Nest Golf Club, Wildfire Golf Club
|+5
|77
|$0.00
|T48
|Bob Culig / Cameron ThinGrand Niagara Golf Club, St. Catharines Golf & Country Club
|+5
|77
|$0.00
|T48
|Cory McLaughlin / Lee DrydakThe Club at North Halton, Coppinwood
|+5
|77
|$0.00
|T53
|Ari Ketola / Jae Hyung LeeBunker Hill Golf Club, GOLFTEC Richmond Hill
|+6
|78
|$0.00
|T53
|Daniel Bizzotto / Jack BonMaple Downs Golf Club, Humber Valley Golf Course
|+6
|78
|$0.00
|T53
|Brian French / Robert McClureMad River Golf Club
|+6
|78
|$0.00
|56
|Mark Ahrens / Mike SurtelKawartha Golf & Country Club, Cobblestone Creek Country Club
|+7
|79
|$0.00
|57
|Craig Cupido / Nathan RobinsonRattleSnake Point Golf Club
|+9
|81
|$0.00
|T58
|Adam Tobin / Steve BryantWhistle Bear Golf Club, Cutten Fields
|+10
|82
|$0.00
|T58
|Peter Butler / Ryan CornerWatson’s Glen G.C
|+10
|82
|$0.00
|T60
|Daniel Clark / Frank McMulkinGOLFTEC Richmond Hill, Beaumaris Yacht Club
|+11
|83
|$0.00
|T60
|Donald Green / Larry ArmatageBatteaux Creek Golf Club
|+11
|83
|$0.00
|62
|Michael Moniz / Ryan RoskarMaple Downs Golf Club
|+12
|84
|$0.00