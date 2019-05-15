What's New?

Hamilton/Mauder Team Take PGA of Ontario Pro/Pro Event at Rattlesnake Point

May 15, 2019

Gar Hamilton (on the mic) and Eddie Maunder (in Orange & White) (Photo: PGA of Canada - Ontario Zone)

MILTON, ON — The PGA of Ontario kicked off their 2019 Pro Pro Team Series on Monday, May 13 at RattleSnake Point Golf Club in Milton, Ontario.

It was not the best of days, weather-wise, but 128 pros turned up to tackle the Sidewinder Course at the ClubLink-owner property.

Returning this season as the Presenting Sponsor in G&G Golf Company and multiple members of their team, including Director of Sales & Marketing, Scott Masse, Jason Nadeau, Dan Jedrzejek, Wendy Shackleton and Laura Ouellette were on hand in Milton.

Coming out on top in the competition was the squad of veteran Gar Hamilton and noted player Eddie Mauder. The pair teamed up for six birdies and an eagle. It was enough to not only earn them the $3,000 top prize but an additional $2,320 in team skins.

Hamilton underplayed his role in their success at the presentation ceremony.

“I drove the cart well today! Eddie and I had a great day, especially under very trying weather conditions. The course was absolutely saturated but managed to hold up very well. Eddie was great making all the birdies and I managed a few critical pars – all in all, a wonderful day!”

The pair have paired up to great success before, as noted by Maunder.

“We work well together. Gar is so steady, and that allows me to play more aggressively and make some birdies. The turning point today was on the back nine when I made 4 birdies in a row, the 12th thru the 15th. Gar was in for par every time and I was able to putt confidently for birdie. Gar and I would like to thank the RattleSnake Turf Crew for getting those greens in great shape. I couldn’t believe how smooth and fast they were.”

While identifying a winner was paramount on the day, plenty of focus was on the return of much-beloved pro Ian Webb. He joined partner Rocco D’Amelio for nine holes, returning for his first event since completing treatment for GioBlastoma Cancer.

According to the PGA of Ontario, “Ian graciously took a moment to share a few heartfelt words during dinner to thank everyone for the outpouring of support shown by his Credit Valley family, CSCM, and his fellow professionals near and far. It was a memorable experience as the room responded with a standing ovation – The love and support in the room were palpable.”

The players in the field raised $1,390 on the day for the Ian Webb Scholarship Fund through the purchase of ribbons. Those looking to donate or wanting more information on the fund are asked to contact Stacey Hewett at stacey@pgaofontario.com

Full Leaderboard


Pos.		PlayersTo Par
Gross		Total
Gross		Purse
1 Ed Maunder / Gar HamiltonOakville Indoor Golf Centre-765$3,000.00
T2 Reg Millage / Victor CiesielskiGolf Ontario, Galt Country Club Limited-666$1,950.00
T2 Bob Beauchemin / Nick TrichiloThe Oakdale Golf Academy, The Pure Impact Golf Academy at Glencairn-666$1,950.00
T4 Adam Beange / James SkrypecDeer Ridge Golf Club, The Golf Academy at Deer Ridge-567$1,333.33
T4 Dylan Smallwood / Keaton JonesWestmount Golf & Country Club-567$1,333.33
T4 Bill Walsh / Dennis HendershottFairtree Golf Centre, Hi5golf inc.-567$1,333.33
7 Gordon Burns / Matt PeavoyGord Burns Golf School, Scarboro Golf & Country Club Limited-468$950.00
T8 Braeden Cryderman / Teejay AlderdiceMuskoka Bay Club, Port Carling Golf & Country Club-369$875.00
T8 Greg Colekessian / Nathan ClingersmithThe Georgian Bay Club, The Golf Club At Lora Bay-369$875.00
10 Brian McCann / David BanksDavid Banks Simply Golf Academy, Centennial Park Golf Centre-270$800.00
T11 Andrew McCarthy / Michael RescinitiDonalda Club, Copper Creek Golf Club-171$650.00
T11 Cameron Hadley / Lewis RussellAngus Glen Golf Club-171$650.00
T11 Jim Currie / Mike SilverOviinbyrd Golf Club-171$650.00
T11 Adam Steinschifter / Dan GreenwoodLookout Point Country Club-171$650.00
T11 Brodie McKinney / Nicholas RossOak Gables Golf Club and Learning Centre-171$650.00
T16 Conrad Riley / Mike HorsleyDonalda Club, Oslerbrook Golf ClubE72$168.75
T16 Kevan Goble / Steve RodriguezGOLFTEC Whitby, Whitevale Golf ClubE72$168.75
T16 Alan Palmer / Ian LeggattSt. George’s Golf & Country Club, Summit Golf & Country ClubE72$168.75
T16 Danny King / Robert PanasikThe Performance Academy at MagnaE72$168.75
T16 Bryan Overland / Greg BealeForesight Sports Canada, RattleSnake Point Golf ClubE72$168.75
T16 Ken Ward / Ron KeneskyLowville Golf Club, Twenty Valley Golf & Country ClubE72$168.75
T16 Adrian Cord / Scott SinclairWeston Golf & Country ClubE72$168.75
T16 Brad Kerfoot / Trevor MarkoMaple Downs Golf Club, DiamondBack Golf ClubE72$168.75
T24 Allan Huibers / John FinlaysonGlen Abbey Golf Club, Clublink Corporation+173$0.00
T24 David French / Jake AdamsYork Downs Golf Club, RiverBend Golf Community+173$0.00
T26 Chris Rew / Ranga SugathapalaBradlee Ryall Golf/Kaneff Academies+274$0.00
T26 Gary Boyce / Sarah BoyceTaboo Golf Course, Summit Golf & Country Club+274$0.00
T26 Mark Kappes / Randy McQueenRoseland Golf & Curling Club+274$0.00
T26 Aaron Brush / Tommy FerrariBrampton Golf Club, Devil’s Pulpit+274$0.00
T26 Caleb Ellis / Phil DurantGrand Niagara Golf Club, Rockway Vineyards+274$0.00
T26 Greg Hickey / Paul DoucetBraestone Club+274$0.00
T26 James D. Beddome / Quinn GodfreyThe Toronto Golf Club+274$0.00
T26 Jonathan Kim-Moss / Will DempsterGOLFTEC Erin Mills+274$0.00
T26 Glen Kraemer / Jim FarrellyGuelph Lakes Golf & Country Club+274$0.00
T35 Alexander McIntyre / Ryan PeltierEssex Golf & Country Club, Erie Shores Golf & Country Club+375$0.00
T35 Donovan Fraser / Pavle CoteCredit Valley Golf & Country Club, Essex Golf & Country Club+375$0.00
T35 Brenden Parsons / Michael ToddListowel Golf & Country Club, Legacy Ridge Golf Club+375$0.00
T35 Matt Robinson / Tyler LushGlendale Golf & Country Club, Greystone Golf Club+375$0.00
T35 Andrew Russ / Joshua DominieIslington Golf Club+375$0.00
T35 Bradlee Ryall / Ryan McBrideBradlee Ryall Golf/Kaneff Academies, Cobble Beach Golf Links+375$0.00
T35 David Belletrutti / Robert DouglasStratford Country Club+375$0.00
T42 Dave Newsome / Roger SeguinThe Club at North Halton, Greystone Golf Club+476$0.00
T42 Dustin Timlin / Joshua GrowdenKedron Dells Golf Club, GOLFTEC Markham+476$0.00
T42 Raymond McCorquodale / Ryan LaRoseWhitevale Golf Club+476$0.00
T42 Jon Blomme / Sheldon FriskeMeadowbrook Golf Club, Summit Golf Development Centre+476$0.00
T42 Darren Allan / Scott CowxBeverly Golf & Country Club, Hamilton Golf & Country Club Teaching Academy+476$0.00
T42 George Lacko / Jari SundholmPine Grove Golf Club, Pro Golf Liquidators and Indoor Golf+476$0.00
T48 Grant Holcomb / Joe PacioneKing Valley Golf & Country Club, Cherry Downs Golf & Country Club+577$0.00
T48 Jon Mozes / Matt SavageMill Run Golf & Country Club, Nobleton Lakes Golf Club+577$0.00
T48 Adam Craig / Blake UlrichThe Nest Golf Club, Wildfire Golf Club+577$0.00
T48 Bob Culig / Cameron ThinGrand Niagara Golf Club, St. Catharines Golf & Country Club+577$0.00
T48 Cory McLaughlin / Lee DrydakThe Club at North Halton, Coppinwood+577$0.00
T53 Ari Ketola / Jae Hyung LeeBunker Hill Golf Club, GOLFTEC Richmond Hill+678$0.00
T53 Daniel Bizzotto / Jack BonMaple Downs Golf Club, Humber Valley Golf Course+678$0.00
T53 Brian French / Robert McClureMad River Golf Club+678$0.00
56 Mark Ahrens / Mike SurtelKawartha Golf & Country Club, Cobblestone Creek Country Club+779$0.00
57 Craig Cupido / Nathan RobinsonRattleSnake Point Golf Club+981$0.00
T58 Adam Tobin / Steve BryantWhistle Bear Golf Club, Cutten Fields+1082$0.00
T58 Peter Butler / Ryan CornerWatson’s Glen G.C+1082$0.00
T60 Daniel Clark / Frank McMulkinGOLFTEC Richmond Hill, Beaumaris Yacht Club+1183$0.00
T60 Donald Green / Larry ArmatageBatteaux Creek Golf Club+1183$0.00
62 Michael Moniz / Ryan RoskarMaple Downs Golf Club+1284$0.00

