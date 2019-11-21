TeeTalk Episode 43: Symetra Tour Player Hannah Hellyer

Canada’s Hannah Hellyer joins us to give insight on her first season as a full-time professional golfer on the Symetra Tour. The things she learned, how she got there, and her plans on how she will move forward.

We take a look at the recent success of Brendon Todd on the PGA TOUR, the season ending events for the LPGA and European Tours, and bring you a heartwarming golf story from Argentina.

In Birdie or Bogey we take on course rankings lists, par five holes you can’t reach in two, amateurs having their name on their golf bag, and the best post-round beverage places in golf.

The Mail Bag brings us questions about how many golf balls we carry in our bags, the most spectacular shots we have witnessed, and we come up with our new rules to guide golf forever.

TeeTalk Episode 43 – Hannah Hellyer, Symetra Tour Player

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 50 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.