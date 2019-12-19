Happy Holidays!

It’s been a busy year at Bauder Media Group, just like it probably has been for many of you. With that we need a little rest. The Flagstick.com website will fall dark for a couple weeks (We’ll return to full operations on January 6) as our staff take some time to enjoy the holidays with their families and recharge their batteries for the the 2020 season ahead. (You may still see some action on our Social Media feeds; we tend to miss our reader interaction.)

We’d like to thank each and every reader that has made all of our outlets part of their routine. We appreciate your support of Flagstick Golf Magazine, Flagstick.com, the TeeTalk Newsletter, the TeeTalk Podcast and Ontario Golf News Digest. In our 24th season we have had a record year for readership and that is all because of you!

We’d like to thank all the businesses who also looked to us to support their marketing efforts. We thank you for your partnerships and look to providing you more ways to engage the golf community in 2020 and beyond.

We wish you and your loved ones all the best of the holidays and look forward to connecting with you again in the New Year.