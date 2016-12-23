Happy Holidays!

It’s been a busy year at Bauder Media Group, just like it has probably been for many of you.

We celebrated our 20 year anniversary in 2016, what feels like a lifetime in the current golf media landscape.

We continue to adapt and grow, all thanks to you, the reader, the follower, the viewer.

We want to take this time to thank all of you that consume our content, join us as marketing partners, and continue to push this great game of golf forward.

We’d like to thank each and every reader that has made us part of their routine. We appreciate your support of Flagstick Golf Magazine, Flagstick.com, and OntarioGolfNews.com.

We’ll be taking a short break from now until the New Year to allow our team to get refreshed and spend some valuable time with their family and friends. We want to be ready for 2017 and all we have planned for you.

We wish you and your loved ones all the best of the holidays and look forward to connecting with you again in the New Year.