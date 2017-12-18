A Happy Return: 2018 RBC PGA Scramble Will Head Back To Cabot Links

[Via PGA of Canada – ACTON, ONT.]—The RBC PGA Scramble presented by The Lincoln Motor Company returns to the magnificent Cabot Links in 2018.

After a successful campaign in 2017, the scramble’s national final will once again grace the town of Inverness, N.S. from Oct. 11-13, 2018.

“The 2017 RBC PGA Scramble presented by The Lincoln Motor Company National Final at Cabot Links was a huge success with participants from all over Canada enjoying a golf trip-of-a-lifetime,” said PGA of Canada president Steve Wood. “In 2018 we look forward to more golfers from across the country sharing the world-class experience of Cabot Links.”

Taking place Oct. 11-13 at the world-famous Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs in Inverness, N.S., the national final will feature 20 teams—comprised of four amateurs and one PGA of Canada professional—playing in a 54-hole Ambrose-style format.

“We’re thrilled to return to Cabot Links and experience the best of Cape Breton golf for the 2018 RBC PGA Scramble National Final,” said Matt McGlynn, Vice President, Brand Marketing, RBC. “Together with the PGA of Canada, we’re providing even more unique and memorable opportunities that support the game of golf and its continued growth in Canada.”

Located in Inverness, N.S., Cabot Links is Canada’s first and only authentic links golf resort. Nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and the picturesque town of Inverness, the Cabot Links course represents a dramatic departure from the typical golf excursion.

With six holes playing directly alongside the water and every hole offers an ocean view, Cabot Links is where traditional links-land golf comes to life against the spectacular Nova Scotia landscape.

The Cabot Cliffs course, designed by the decorated team of Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, is the newest addition to Cabot. Exquisitely carved out of the breathtaking Cape Breton landscape, with postcard-worthy panoramas vying for your attention and every hole calling out to the sea, it is links-land golf at its best.

Cabot Cliffs ranked No. 1, while Cabot Links ranked No. 4 on SCOREGolf’s 2016 Best Golf Courses in Canada list. Cabot Cliffs also debuted 19th on the World’s Top 100 Courses list by Golf Digest.

“We are thrilled to be able to host the RBC PGA Scramble presented by The Lincoln Motor Company again in 2018 here at Cabot,” said Andrew Alkenbrack, General Manager of Cabot Links. “Our team thoroughly enjoyed the week and the fact that the sponsors and competitors liked it enough to make a return visit is the highest compliment. We are greatly looking forward to welcoming the winning teams from across the country again next year.”

The RBC PGA Scramble presented by The Lincoln Motor Company National Final, however, is as much about the off-course activities as the on course. In addition to the three rounds of golf, participants will be treated to a number of special events, prizes, meals, activations and much more.

As if it were scripted, the 2017 RBC PGA Scramble presented by The Lincoln Motor Company National Final came down to a nerve-inducing putt.

Needing to make a four-foot par putt for the win on the final hole at Cabot Links, team Cordova Bay amateur player Rodney Webber stepped up and made the biggest putt of his life.

“I’m no professional golfer, but standing over that putt I definitely felt like one,” Webber said. “That was definitely the most pressure-packed putt I’ve ever had in my life.”

Webber, along with his Cordova Bay teammates—Phil Kondrak, Eric Smith, Eric Watson and PGA of Canada professional Nate Ollis—finished the three-day national championship at Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs at 46-under-par, mere 0.8 better than the squad from The Landings.

“Honestly, we couldn’t have asked for a better week,” Cordova Bay said. “We can’t thank RBC and The Lincoln Motor Company enough for supporting this amazing event,” they said, adding, “the experience from the very beginning has been world class—from the golf courses to the meals and the lodging—everything has been the best.”

The 2018 edition of RBC PGA Scramble presented by The Lincoln Motor Company will see thousands of golfers from across the country participate in the series of local and regional events next summer.

For more information about the RBC PGA Scramble presented by The Lincoln Motor Company, visit the website by CLICKING HERE.