Hathway Stewart Expands Line-up and Sales Team

TORONTO (August 1, 2019)—Hathway Stewart, the Canadian golf distribution company that brought the iconic Jones golf bag back to Canada last year, is adding to its national sales team and expanding its line-up for 2020.



“As Jones continues to see strong double-digit growth at golf & country clubs across North America, we’re excited to continue our expansion in Canada”, remarks Dave Stewart, President of Hathway Stewart Enterprises Ltd.

“In 2019, we expanded our line-up, adding several of the most successful items from the Jones Sports Co. USA portfolio, and the market has responded favourably”, reports Stewart, a long-time Jones enthusiast.

“For 2020, we will be carrying the full Jones golf bag line, plus an attractive range of luggage and gear”, announces Stewart. “Jones is being rediscovered by a whole new generation of players who seek quality and simplicity, and we are excited by new offerings like the new “Heathered” Players Series carry bags which exemplify fashionable simplicity, while maintaining key features desired by today’s players”.

In addition, Hathway Stewart will expand its successful STORM TOWEL™ line-up with additional new multi-layer products designed for all-weather use.

“Storm Towel is elevating the golf towel category in a meaningful way”, informs Stewart, “adding significantly more quality, function and retail profit to a relatively commoditized category. Storm Towel has quickly become one of our top selling lines, and we plan to expand distribution in 2020”.

To support continued growth, Hathway Stewart has added Bob Else as Sales Agent for Northern & Eastern Ontario and the GTA east of Hwy 400. Bob is a respected veteran of the golf industry and has worked extensively with several major industry suppliers throughout his career. Bob will work in parallel with industry veteran, Mike Langley, who will continue to represent Hathway Stewart in South-western Ontario and the western GTA west of Hwy 400.

In addition, Hathway Stewart recently added Kurt Gengenbach to its growing sales team as Sales Agent for its new Teams & Affiliates Division.

Gengenbach and Stewart played minor hockey together for nearly a decade in the late 70’s and 80’s when Jones was establishing its leadership position in Team bags.

Unfortunately, a horrible on-ice accident put Gengenbach on the sidelines in 1989, leaving him in a wheelchair, paralyzed from the neck down. In the following years, Gengenbach went on to work with the NHL Players Association and later founded Shoot for a Cure, a charity focused on raising awareness and funding for research on spinal cord injuries.

Now, Gengenbach and Stewart are reuniting to inspire golf, hockey and sports teams to get out and walk. With Jones’ extensive heritage in the team golf bag market, Stewart and Gengenbach aim to encourage team bonding through the camaraderie that naturally happens when players walk the golf course.

“I am excited by the quality of the sales people that have joined us—notably their experience, their networks, and their passion,” declares Stewart. “Bob, Mike and Kurt are great examples of this, and we’re thrilled to have them on the team”.