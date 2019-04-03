Tiger Woods & Gil Hanse To Design Courses In Hawaii For Canadian Company

TIGER WOODS AND OLYMPIC COURSE DESIGNER GET INVOLVED AT MĀKAHA VALLEY RESORT

News comes today that Canadian-based company Pacific Links International will engage Tiger Woods and his TGR Design company, along with one of the hottest designers in the game, Gil Hanse, to create new layouts in Hawaii for them at Mākaha Valley Resort.

Located on the leeward side of Oahu, Mākaha covers some 644-acres on which TGR will design the north course while Hanse will contribute the project to the south.

PLI says the valley provides fertile land for course development with a towering backdrop provided by the Waianae Mountain Range, including the island’s highest peak, the ancient Mt. Ka’ala volcano.

Of the project, 80-time PGA TOUR winner stated in a release: “At TGR Design, we focus on finding spectacular locations to design distinct and memorable golf courses. The Mākaha Valley on the west coast of Oahu is truly one of these unique and special locations. The cathedral-like setting of the property is framed with big ocean views to the west and towering mountains to the east. We are designing a golf course that will take advantage of this spectacular setting yet still be fun and playable for golfers of all abilities.”

Gil Hanse, also responsible for the renowned Streamsong Resort – Black Course and Pinehurst Resort & Country Club No.4, added: “We at Hanse Golf Course Design are very excited to be partnering with Pacific Links International on the South Course at the Mākaha Valley Resort. The opportunity to work on such a magnificent site, with equally dramatic views of the ocean, the mountains and up the valley is all we could hope for on a property .

“With the sloping nature of the land, several natural washes, and a few significant elevation changes to work with, we know that the course will have a great deal of variety and will flow wonderfully across the topography. Combining those natural advantages with a style that will be based on the great California courses designed by George Thomas (Riviera, Bel Air, and The Los Angeles Country Club) should yield an interesting and thoughtful course to play and a spectacular one to look at.

“It is also an honor to be part of the design team at Mākaha Valley where we will be building side by side with the greatest golfer of all time, Tiger Woods and his design group. The commitment to bringing these two design groups together for the first time anywhere is the vision of Pacific Links International, and we could not be happier to be working with them as they continue their pursuit of building the finest golf facilities in the world.”

Mr. Du Sha, owner and founder of Pacific Links International, said: “The Mākaha Valley Resort represents an incredibly exciting development for Pacific Links International and we are extremely pleased to be able to unveil our partnership with TGR Design and Hanse Golf Course Design.”

Sha says more details will be revealed as the project develops.