Head Professionals Win 2018 PING Challenge Cup

By the slimmest of margins the Head Professionals won the 2018 PING Challenge Cup for the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone on Monday, September 17.

The Greyhawk Golf Club in the east end of Ottawa hosted the 36-hole Ryder Cup style event that pits a team of Head Pros against one made up of Assistant Professionals. It was the 9th playing of challenge.

The competiton played out under perfect conditions with sunny skies but enough breeze to test the skills of the top players from the Order of Merit of the Flagstick.com Players Tour.

The day began with six team Better Ball matches. Little did the twelve players competing for each side realize that those matches would ultimately decide the outcome of the day.

By the end of the Better Ball matches the Head Professionals would have one point lead at 3.5 to 2.5 points.

That margin would carry over through the second set of nine holes matches, which were played under an Alternate Shot format.

As always the twelve singles matches would decide the outcome and the Head Professionals were able to get out to a fast start and secure the necessary 12.5 points before the Assistant Pros could muster a big enough charge. The Assistant Pros filled in the scoring in the final matches with enough points to make the final score respectable at 12.5 to 11.5.

”It was a great day and my team was happy to get the win and take the all-time lead at 5-4,” said the Honorary Captain of the Head Professionals, Jeff Bauder of Flagstick Golf Magazine. “It was not looking good with the Assistants playing well in the singles but in the end my guys were able to pull it out.”

Bauder added, “A big thank you to all the pros who took part, Carol Ann Campbell of the PGA of Ottawa for her work organizing things, and to Andre Borys of PING Canada for his continued support.”

Playing for the winning Head Professional team was: Colin Orr, Scott Mikkelsen, Dan McNeely, Scott Johnson, Bill Keating, Marc-Andre Piette, Graham Gunn, Mike Dagenais, Marc Foucault, Jean Leduc, Gord Percy, and Dany Lacombe.

On the defeated Assistant Professionals Team Captained by Scott MacLeod of Flagstick was: Dave Kalil, Tristan Holder, Adam Miller, Andy Rajhathy, Lee Curry, Matt Peterson, Jon Stevenson, Joe DiFlorio, Terry Cowan, J.C. Beecroft, Jake Haime, and Shawn Banfield.