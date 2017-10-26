Hearn and Silverman Both Off To Fast Start at Sanderson Farms Championship

Three times a Canadian has won in the history of the PGA TOUR’s Sanderson Farms Championship, and players from the north are in contention again.

Ontario-raised pros David Hearn and Ben Silverman are part of an eight-way tie for 10th place after round one in Jackson, Mississippi.

The pair both turned in scores of -4, 68 on Thursday and are just two strokes off the lead pace set by the foursome of Ryan Armour, J.J. Spaun, Andrew Landry, and Conrad Shindler.

Another Ontario-based pro, Corey Conners of Listowel, is even par (72) after eighteen holes. He shares 69th place.

While the Canadians are each at different points in their careers, Hearn joined the PGA TOUR in 2005 while Conners and Silverman are rookies, they are all seeking a common thing – their first PGA TOUR victory.

They’re trying to follow the footsteps of Dan Halldorson (1986) Richard Zokol (1992) and Nick Taylor (2015) who each won this event.

