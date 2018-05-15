What's New?

Hemmerich & Smallwood Win PGA of Canada – Ontario Pro/Pro Series Opener

May 15, 2018 Scott MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Tee Shots 0

(L-R) Chris Hemmerich and Dyalnd Smallwood accept the trophy from Michael Moniz (Photo: PGA of Canada - Ontario Zone)

(PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone) GEORGETOWN, ON — As the players started to arrive at the PGA of Canada – Ontario Pro/Pro Team Series presented by G & G Golf Company on May 14, everyone couldn’t help but mention the beautiful weather that the Zone put on order for the day.

At the gorgeous Club at North Halton in Georgetown, Ontario it was a full field for the annual Pro/Pro Team Series, something that has not happened since 2004.  The Pro/ Pro is known to be one of the most highly contested events on the schedule and was scattered with previous winners looking to take home the trophy. Rising above the field was first timers Chris Hemmerich and Dylan Smallwood at 10-under 62 .That took home the trophy and their $3,200 share of the $21,500 purse.

The team from Westmount Golf & C.C., who started on the 7th hole, carded 10 birdies in their bogey-free round.  Chris said, “We had a lot of fun out there today, we’ve both had very long winters and we just went into today trying to have a great time. It was awesome playing with Brad Duench and Dave Smallwood and being able to come out on top makes the day even more memorable. The greens were great and the Triple Bogeys (following the round) were even better”

Dylan wasn’t the only Smallwood who will hold this day as a special one.  His Dad, Dave, said after the round, “It gives a father a great deal of pride when his son or daughter chooses to follow in their foot steps for a career path. I am so proud that Dylan has chosen to join the PGA of Canada, he loves people and that is a characteristic needed in our profession. We can teach how to teach Golf but can’t teach our professionals to love people. When our professionals then demonstrate and create successes on the golf course it is very special and to be alongside your son when he excels in high pressure situations in a setting with your peers it is very rewarding. Dylan and Chris not only are great examples of our PGA members that will carry our torch but are young men who will ensure the PGA honour and traditions will carry on for many years to come. It is always a great day at North Halton in May and this particular day will stay with me forever!”

Colin Murray and Matthew Peavoy (63), carding 7 birdies on the front and two on the back, came very close to catching Hemmerich and Smallwood.  Rounding out the top of the leaderboard were teams of Bill Walsh Jr. and Chris Bevan (65), Greg Beale and Jim Kenesky (65) and Ed Maunder and Gar Hamilton (65).

Full Leaderboard

Pos. Players To Par
Gross		 Total
Gross		 Purse
1 Chris Hemmerich / Dylan Smallwood

Westmount Golf & C.C.
 -10 62 $3,200.00
2 Colin Murray / Matthew Peavoy

Scarboro Golf & C.C., Great Lakes Tour
 -9 63 $2,300.00
T3 Bill Walsh Jr. / Chris Bevan

Modern Golf, Gord Burns Golf School
 -7 65 $1,733.33
T3 Greg Beale / Jim Kenesky

Foresight Sports Canada, Great Lakes Tour
 -7 65 $1,733.33
T3 Ed Maunder / Gar Hamilton

Deerfield Golf Club, PGA of Ontario Life
 -7 65 $1,733.33
T6 Bob Panasik / Danny King

PGA of Ontario Life, The Performance Academy at Magna
 -6 66 $1,035.00
T6 Dennis Firth / Ian Leggatt

Summit Golf & C.C., Mississaugua Golf & C.C.
 -6 66 $1,035.00
T6 Clayton Connor / Stephen Fenton

Shawneeki Golf Club
 -6 66 $1,035.00
T6 Bruce Rogerson / Dennis Hendershott

hi5golf, North Granite Ridge
 -6 66 $1,035.00
T6 Brad Kerfoot / Trevor Marko

Maple Downs Golf & C.C., Caledon Woods Golf Club
 -6 66 $1,035.00
T11 Jason Wyatt / Marc Webster

Sunningdale Golf Club
 -5 67 $650.00
T11 Brian Groves / Scott Bogle

Streetsville Glen G.C., Bradlee Ryall Golf/Kaneff Academies
 -5 67 $650.00
T11 Dan Clark / Frank McMulkin

Beaumaris Yacht Club, GolfTEC Richmond Hill
 -5 67 $650.00
T11 David French / Jake McNulty

York Downs Golf & Country Club, Oshawa Golf Club
 -5 67 $650.00
T11 Bradlee Ryall / Ryan McBride

Bradlee Ryall Golf/Kaneff Academies, Cobble Beach Golf Links
 -5 67 $650.00
T11 Alf Callowhill / Brad Kinvig

The Academy of ClubLink at RattleSnake Point, The Clublink Academy At Glen Abbey
 -5 67 $650.00
T11 Bob Beauchemin / Nick Trichilo

The Oakdale Golf Academy, The Academy at Copper Creek
 -5 67 $650.00
T18 Glen Kraemer / Jim Farrelly

Guelph Lakes Golf & C.C.
 -4 68 $153.57
T18 Joshua Growden / Steven Fox

Kedron Dells Golf Club, GolfTEC Hamilton
 -4 68 $153.57
T18 Kevan Goble / Steve Rodriguez

GolfTEC Whitby, Whitevale Golf Club
 -4 68 $153.57
T18 Michael J. Moniz / Stuart Thain

Maple Downs Golf & C.C.
 -4 68 $153.57
T18 Dave Schweyer / Graham Hegler

Tarandowah Golfers Club, River Road Golf Course
 -4 68 $153.57
T18 Luke Ridley / Nick Maracle

Bigwin Island Golf Club
 -4 68 $153.57
T18 Conrad Riley / Michael Horsley

Oslerbrook Golf Club, Donalda Club
 -4 68 $153.57
T25 Braeden Cryderman / Teejay Alderdice

Muskoka Bay Club
 -3 69 $0.00
T25 Adam Steinschifter / Ricky Watson

Lookout Point Country Club, Niagara-On-The-Lake Golf Club
 -3 69 $0.00
T25 Rob N. Douglas / Steve Bryant

Stratford Country Club, Cutten Fields
 -3 69 $0.00
T25 David Miller / Scott Cowx

Hamilton Golf & C.C., HGCC Teaching Academy
 -3 69 $0.00
T25 Greg Thacker / Matt Robinson

Greystone Golf Club
 -3 69 $0.00
T25 Walker Arnott / Zachary Hallborg

Cherry Hill Club Ltd.
 -3 69 $0.00
T25 Gordon Burns / Nick Kenney

Gord Burns Golf School, The National Golf Club
 -3 69 $0.00
T32 Billy Simkin / Phil Durant

Niagara-On-The-Lake Golf Club, Rockway Vineyards
 -2 70 $0.00
T32 Ken Ward / Ron Kenesky

Lowville Golf Club, Twenty Valley Golf & Country Club
 -2 70 $0.00
T32 John Rushnell / Richard Willan

Oshawa Golf Club
 -2 70 $0.00
T32 Adam Beange / James Skrypec

Deer Ridge Golf Club, The Golf Academy at Deer Ridge
 -2 70 $0.00
T36 Bob McClure / Brian French

Mad River Golf Club
 -1 71 $0.00
T36 Mark Paterson / Steve Green

Rosedale Golf Club, Magna Golf Club
 -1 71 $0.00
T36 Carl Penfold / Donovan Fraser

The Toronto Golf Club, Credit Valley Golf & C.C.
 -1 71 $0.00
T36 Dave Newsome / Kevin Reith

The Country Club
 -1 71 $0.00
T36 Bryan Overland / Chris McClure

Rattlesnake Point Golf Club
 -1 71 $0.00
T41 Paul Doucet / Paul Knudson

Maple Downs Golf & C.C., Don Valley Golf Course
 E 72 $0.00
T41 Cory McLaughlin / Lee Drydak

The Club at North Halton, Coppinwood
 E 72 $0.00
T41 James Carter / Mark Ahrens

Kawartha Golf & C.C.
 E 72 $0.00
T41 Rob Roxborough / Ryan Ennis

The National Golf Club
 E 72 $0.00
T41 Brian McCann / David Banks

Brampton Golf Club, David Banks Simply Golf Academy
 E 72 $0.00
T41 David Belletrutti / Rob Hickson

The Club at North Halton
 E 72 $0.00
T41 Cameron Thin / Jeremy Broom

St. Catharines Golf & C.C., Cherry Hill Club Ltd.
 E 72 $0.00
T41 Gary Jeffrey / Keir Smith

The Academy at The Georgian Bay Club, Oak Bay Golf & Country Club
 E 72 $0.00
T41 James D. Beddome / Quinn Godfrey

The Toronto Golf Club
 E 72 $0.00
T41 Grant Holcomb / Joe Pacione

King Valley Golf Club, Cherry Downs Golf & C.C.
 E 72 $0.00
T51 Raymond McCorquodale / Ryan La Rose

Whitevale Golf Club
 +1 73 $0.00
T51 Jim Currie / Mike Silver

Oviinbyrd Golf Club
 +1 73 $0.00
T51 Adam Cherry / Tim Moore

St. George’s Golf & C.C.
 +1 73 $0.00
T51 Alex Zappio / Lucas McCaw

Essex Golf & C.C.
 +1 73 $0.00
T51 Alexander McIntyre / Ryan Peltier

Essex Golf & C.C., Erie Shores Golf & C.C.
 +1 73 $0.00
T51 Peter Butler / Ryan Corner

Watson’s Glen Golf Course
 +1 73 $0.00
T51 Sheldon Friske / Todd McGrath

Meadowbrook Golf Club, The Thornhill Club
 +1 73 $0.00
T58 Curtis Pitre / Mark DeActis

Oviinbyrd Golf Club, South Muskoka Golf & C.C.
 +2 74 $0.00
T58 Emerson Mahoney / Jonathan Gee

Brampton Golf Club
 +2 74 $0.00
T60 Hendrick van der Geld / John Kirkwood

Dundas Valley Golf & C.C.
 +3 75 $0.00
T60 Mark Kappes / Randy McQueen

Roseland Golf & Curling Club
 +3 75 $0.00
62 Brenden Parsons / Michael Todd

Legacy Ridge Golf Club, Listowel Golf Club
 +4 76 $0.00
63 Bradley Duench / David Smallwood

Galt Country Club, Westmount Golf & C.C.
 +6 78 $0.00
64 Craig Cupido / Nathan Robinson

Rattlesnake Point Golf Club
 +7 79 $0.00

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.