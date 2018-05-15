Hemmerich & Smallwood Win PGA of Canada – Ontario Pro/Pro Series Opener

(PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone) GEORGETOWN, ON — As the players started to arrive at the PGA of Canada – Ontario Pro/Pro Team Series presented by G & G Golf Company on May 14, everyone couldn’t help but mention the beautiful weather that the Zone put on order for the day.

At the gorgeous Club at North Halton in Georgetown, Ontario it was a full field for the annual Pro/Pro Team Series, something that has not happened since 2004. The Pro/ Pro is known to be one of the most highly contested events on the schedule and was scattered with previous winners looking to take home the trophy. Rising above the field was first timers Chris Hemmerich and Dylan Smallwood at 10-under 62 .That took home the trophy and their $3,200 share of the $21,500 purse.

The team from Westmount Golf & C.C., who started on the 7th hole, carded 10 birdies in their bogey-free round. Chris said, “We had a lot of fun out there today, we’ve both had very long winters and we just went into today trying to have a great time. It was awesome playing with Brad Duench and Dave Smallwood and being able to come out on top makes the day even more memorable. The greens were great and the Triple Bogeys (following the round) were even better”

Dylan wasn’t the only Smallwood who will hold this day as a special one. His Dad, Dave, said after the round, “It gives a father a great deal of pride when his son or daughter chooses to follow in their foot steps for a career path. I am so proud that Dylan has chosen to join the PGA of Canada, he loves people and that is a characteristic needed in our profession. We can teach how to teach Golf but can’t teach our professionals to love people. When our professionals then demonstrate and create successes on the golf course it is very special and to be alongside your son when he excels in high pressure situations in a setting with your peers it is very rewarding. Dylan and Chris not only are great examples of our PGA members that will carry our torch but are young men who will ensure the PGA honour and traditions will carry on for many years to come. It is always a great day at North Halton in May and this particular day will stay with me forever!”

Colin Murray and Matthew Peavoy (63), carding 7 birdies on the front and two on the back, came very close to catching Hemmerich and Smallwood. Rounding out the top of the leaderboard were teams of Bill Walsh Jr. and Chris Bevan (65), Greg Beale and Jim Kenesky (65) and Ed Maunder and Gar Hamilton (65).

