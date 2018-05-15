Hemmerich & Smallwood Win PGA of Canada – Ontario Pro/Pro Series Opener

(PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone) GEORGETOWN, ON — As the players started to arrive at the PGA of Canada – Ontario Pro/Pro Team Series presented by G & G Golf Company on May 14, everyone couldn’t help but mention the beautiful weather that the Zone put on order for the day.
At the gorgeous Club at North Halton in Georgetown, Ontario it was a full field for the annual Pro/Pro Team Series, something that has not happened since 2004. The Pro/ Pro is known to be one of the most highly contested events on the schedule and was scattered with previous winners looking to take home the trophy. Rising above the field was first timers Chris Hemmerich and Dylan Smallwood at 10-under 62 .That took home the trophy and their $3,200 share of the $21,500 purse.
The team from Westmount Golf & C.C., who started on the 7th hole, carded 10 birdies in their bogey-free round. Chris said, “We had a lot of fun out there today, we’ve both had very long winters and we just went into today trying to have a great time. It was awesome playing with Brad Duench and Dave Smallwood and being able to come out on top makes the day even more memorable. The greens were great and the Triple Bogeys (following the round) were even better”
Dylan wasn’t the only Smallwood who will hold this day as a special one. His Dad, Dave, said after the round, “It gives a father a great deal of pride when his son or daughter chooses to follow in their foot steps for a career path. I am so proud that Dylan has chosen to join the PGA of Canada, he loves people and that is a characteristic needed in our profession. We can teach how to teach Golf but can’t teach our professionals to love people. When our professionals then demonstrate and create successes on the golf course it is very special and to be alongside your son when he excels in high pressure situations in a setting with your peers it is very rewarding. Dylan and Chris not only are great examples of our PGA members that will carry our torch but are young men who will ensure the PGA honour and traditions will carry on for many years to come. It is always a great day at North Halton in May and this particular day will stay with me forever!”
Colin Murray and Matthew Peavoy (63), carding 7 birdies on the front and two on the back, came very close to catching Hemmerich and Smallwood. Rounding out the top of the leaderboard were teams of Bill Walsh Jr. and Chris Bevan (65), Greg Beale and Jim Kenesky (65) and Ed Maunder and Gar Hamilton (65).
Full Leaderboard
|Pos.
|Players
|To Par
Gross
|Total
Gross
|Purse
|1
|Chris Hemmerich / Dylan Smallwood
Westmount Golf & C.C.
|-10
|62
|$3,200.00
|2
|Colin Murray / Matthew Peavoy
Scarboro Golf & C.C., Great Lakes Tour
|-9
|63
|$2,300.00
|T3
|Bill Walsh Jr. / Chris Bevan
Modern Golf, Gord Burns Golf School
|-7
|65
|$1,733.33
|T3
|Greg Beale / Jim Kenesky
Foresight Sports Canada, Great Lakes Tour
|-7
|65
|$1,733.33
|T3
|Ed Maunder / Gar Hamilton
Deerfield Golf Club, PGA of Ontario Life
|-7
|65
|$1,733.33
|T6
|Bob Panasik / Danny King
PGA of Ontario Life, The Performance Academy at Magna
|-6
|66
|$1,035.00
|T6
|Dennis Firth / Ian Leggatt
Summit Golf & C.C., Mississaugua Golf & C.C.
|-6
|66
|$1,035.00
|T6
|Clayton Connor / Stephen Fenton
Shawneeki Golf Club
|-6
|66
|$1,035.00
|T6
|Bruce Rogerson / Dennis Hendershott
hi5golf, North Granite Ridge
|-6
|66
|$1,035.00
|T6
|Brad Kerfoot / Trevor Marko
Maple Downs Golf & C.C., Caledon Woods Golf Club
|-6
|66
|$1,035.00
|T11
|Jason Wyatt / Marc Webster
Sunningdale Golf Club
|-5
|67
|$650.00
|T11
|Brian Groves / Scott Bogle
Streetsville Glen G.C., Bradlee Ryall Golf/Kaneff Academies
|-5
|67
|$650.00
|T11
|Dan Clark / Frank McMulkin
Beaumaris Yacht Club, GolfTEC Richmond Hill
|-5
|67
|$650.00
|T11
|David French / Jake McNulty
York Downs Golf & Country Club, Oshawa Golf Club
|-5
|67
|$650.00
|T11
|Bradlee Ryall / Ryan McBride
Bradlee Ryall Golf/Kaneff Academies, Cobble Beach Golf Links
|-5
|67
|$650.00
|T11
|Alf Callowhill / Brad Kinvig
The Academy of ClubLink at RattleSnake Point, The Clublink Academy At Glen Abbey
|-5
|67
|$650.00
|T11
|Bob Beauchemin / Nick Trichilo
The Oakdale Golf Academy, The Academy at Copper Creek
|-5
|67
|$650.00
|T18
|Glen Kraemer / Jim Farrelly
Guelph Lakes Golf & C.C.
|-4
|68
|$153.57
|T18
|Joshua Growden / Steven Fox
Kedron Dells Golf Club, GolfTEC Hamilton
|-4
|68
|$153.57
|T18
|Kevan Goble / Steve Rodriguez
GolfTEC Whitby, Whitevale Golf Club
|-4
|68
|$153.57
|T18
|Michael J. Moniz / Stuart Thain
Maple Downs Golf & C.C.
|-4
|68
|$153.57
|T18
|Dave Schweyer / Graham Hegler
Tarandowah Golfers Club, River Road Golf Course
|-4
|68
|$153.57
|T18
|Luke Ridley / Nick Maracle
Bigwin Island Golf Club
|-4
|68
|$153.57
|T18
|Conrad Riley / Michael Horsley
Oslerbrook Golf Club, Donalda Club
|-4
|68
|$153.57
|T25
|Braeden Cryderman / Teejay Alderdice
Muskoka Bay Club
|-3
|69
|$0.00
|T25
|Adam Steinschifter / Ricky Watson
Lookout Point Country Club, Niagara-On-The-Lake Golf Club
|-3
|69
|$0.00
|T25
|Rob N. Douglas / Steve Bryant
Stratford Country Club, Cutten Fields
|-3
|69
|$0.00
|T25
|David Miller / Scott Cowx
Hamilton Golf & C.C., HGCC Teaching Academy
|-3
|69
|$0.00
|T25
|Greg Thacker / Matt Robinson
Greystone Golf Club
|-3
|69
|$0.00
|T25
|Walker Arnott / Zachary Hallborg
Cherry Hill Club Ltd.
|-3
|69
|$0.00
|T25
|Gordon Burns / Nick Kenney
Gord Burns Golf School, The National Golf Club
|-3
|69
|$0.00
|T32
|Billy Simkin / Phil Durant
Niagara-On-The-Lake Golf Club, Rockway Vineyards
|-2
|70
|$0.00
|T32
|Ken Ward / Ron Kenesky
Lowville Golf Club, Twenty Valley Golf & Country Club
|-2
|70
|$0.00
|T32
|John Rushnell / Richard Willan
Oshawa Golf Club
|-2
|70
|$0.00
|T32
|Adam Beange / James Skrypec
Deer Ridge Golf Club, The Golf Academy at Deer Ridge
|-2
|70
|$0.00
|T36
|Bob McClure / Brian French
Mad River Golf Club
|-1
|71
|$0.00
|T36
|Mark Paterson / Steve Green
Rosedale Golf Club, Magna Golf Club
|-1
|71
|$0.00
|T36
|Carl Penfold / Donovan Fraser
The Toronto Golf Club, Credit Valley Golf & C.C.
|-1
|71
|$0.00
|T36
|Dave Newsome / Kevin Reith
The Country Club
|-1
|71
|$0.00
|T36
|Bryan Overland / Chris McClure
Rattlesnake Point Golf Club
|-1
|71
|$0.00
|T41
|Paul Doucet / Paul Knudson
Maple Downs Golf & C.C., Don Valley Golf Course
|E
|72
|$0.00
|T41
|Cory McLaughlin / Lee Drydak
The Club at North Halton, Coppinwood
|E
|72
|$0.00
|T41
|James Carter / Mark Ahrens
Kawartha Golf & C.C.
|E
|72
|$0.00
|T41
|Rob Roxborough / Ryan Ennis
The National Golf Club
|E
|72
|$0.00
|T41
|Brian McCann / David Banks
Brampton Golf Club, David Banks Simply Golf Academy
|E
|72
|$0.00
|T41
|David Belletrutti / Rob Hickson
The Club at North Halton
|E
|72
|$0.00
|T41
|Cameron Thin / Jeremy Broom
St. Catharines Golf & C.C., Cherry Hill Club Ltd.
|E
|72
|$0.00
|T41
|Gary Jeffrey / Keir Smith
The Academy at The Georgian Bay Club, Oak Bay Golf & Country Club
|E
|72
|$0.00
|T41
|James D. Beddome / Quinn Godfrey
The Toronto Golf Club
|E
|72
|$0.00
|T41
|Grant Holcomb / Joe Pacione
King Valley Golf Club, Cherry Downs Golf & C.C.
|E
|72
|$0.00
|T51
|Raymond McCorquodale / Ryan La Rose
Whitevale Golf Club
|+1
|73
|$0.00
|T51
|Jim Currie / Mike Silver
Oviinbyrd Golf Club
|+1
|73
|$0.00
|T51
|Adam Cherry / Tim Moore
St. George’s Golf & C.C.
|+1
|73
|$0.00
|T51
|Alex Zappio / Lucas McCaw
Essex Golf & C.C.
|+1
|73
|$0.00
|T51
|Alexander McIntyre / Ryan Peltier
Essex Golf & C.C., Erie Shores Golf & C.C.
|+1
|73
|$0.00
|T51
|Peter Butler / Ryan Corner
Watson’s Glen Golf Course
|+1
|73
|$0.00
|T51
|Sheldon Friske / Todd McGrath
Meadowbrook Golf Club, The Thornhill Club
|+1
|73
|$0.00
|T58
|Curtis Pitre / Mark DeActis
Oviinbyrd Golf Club, South Muskoka Golf & C.C.
|+2
|74
|$0.00
|T58
|Emerson Mahoney / Jonathan Gee
Brampton Golf Club
|+2
|74
|$0.00
|T60
|Hendrick van der Geld / John Kirkwood
Dundas Valley Golf & C.C.
|+3
|75
|$0.00
|T60
|Mark Kappes / Randy McQueen
Roseland Golf & Curling Club
|+3
|75
|$0.00
|62
|Brenden Parsons / Michael Todd
Legacy Ridge Golf Club, Listowel Golf Club
|+4
|76
|$0.00
|63
|Bradley Duench / David Smallwood
Galt Country Club, Westmount Golf & C.C.
|+6
|78
|$0.00
|64
|Craig Cupido / Nathan Robinson
Rattlesnake Point Golf Club
|+7
|79
|$0.00
