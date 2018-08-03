Henderson Aces Way To A Share of 8th Place Through 36 at Ricoh British Women’s Open

An ace on the ninth hole proved to be the highlight of the day in an up and down round of 70 (-2) for Brooke Henderson on Day 2 of the Ricoh British Women’s Open.

The twenty-year-old now shares 8th place and is five strokes off the lead of Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum.

It was Brooke’s sixth hole in one of her career and the second she has scored in a major championship. She had one on her way to victory at the 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Sahalee.

The Canadian said the ace was a boost for her round which had been riding up and downs all day.

“I was just trying to hit fairways, hit greens and make birdie putts and just seeing that drop kind of gave me a little extra boost to keep going, and like I said, I’m in a good spot and hopefully I can play well on the weekend.”

With a poor history of results at the British Women’s Open (t-50, t-49 and t-61) the last three years, Henderson is embracing the position she is in rather than lamenting the fact she is five strokes back of the leader.

“Actually, I think just keep doing what I’m doing, trying to hit fairways, play smart and hit greens and try to give myself as many birdie opportunities as possible and when things go awry just try to stay calm and try to make the smallest number possible and I think over the last two days that’s worked really well, so I’m just excited to be in this position. I haven’t played that well at British Opens before, so I’m happy about this.”

