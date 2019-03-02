Henderson Climbs Leaderboard in Singapore

Brooke Henderson has moved within reach of the top ten at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore through 54 holes.

The Smiths Falls product was languishing in a share of 52nd place early in the second round but a splendid display has changed all that in a period of 27 holes.

In the third round at Sentosa Golf Club the 7-time LPGA winner threw eight birdies at the course on the way to a score of 67, a big improvement over her opening 75 and 71. She sits in a tie for 14th place at -3 total, 11 strokes back of leader Ariya Jutanugarn with one round left to play. She is just two strokes out of the top-ten.

A Turnaround

Brooke started her Saturday round with a bogey but was cruising smoothly after that, adding five birdies over her next seven holes.

“I didn’t start off that well, but I was able to birdie the second hole, chip-in and that kind of changed my mood a little bit and momentum, and I was able to make a lot of birdies and have some fun, so it was nice,” shared the Canadian sensation.

Conditions were a little more forgiving at Sentosa for the third round and that helped play a part in Henderson’s move up the leaderboard.

“Yeah, you know, I guess I just wasn’t used to this course playing so firm and windy. Other years, it seemed to hold pretty well and it was pretty calm out here.

So it was a big adjustment, and I kind of had a couple holes that bit me but other than that, I was playing good golf, so it was nice to finally get everything together today.”

Having missed the two events in Australia due to illness, this is just the third start for Henderson this season. At her previous two events she finished tied for 6th and 6th, respectively.

Catching the leaders may be a tall task but a similar finish is certainly in reach.

