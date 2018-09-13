Henderson Getting Comfortable – Starts Strong at Evian Championship

Seeking her third win of the LPGA TOUR season, Brooke Henderson is off to a strong start at the Evian Championship, the final LPGA major championship of the year.

The Smiths Falls, Ontario native, who just turned 21, got her quest for a second major victory flowing nicely with a four-under par, 67, in France. She is tied fr 4th place with leader Carlota Giganda and Maria Torres at -6.

In her post round interview with Amy Rogers of the LPGA (see video below), Brooke shared about how she is feeling more comfortable in big events. She is coming off a victory at the CP Women’s Open just a couple weeks ago, her 7th LPGA win.

The two other Canadians in the field are Alena Sharp and Brittany Marchand. Sharp opened with a 73 (+2) while Marchand is another stroke back at +3 (74).

Updated leaderboard