Henderson Heats Up To Tie for Fifth In Malaysia – Posts Final Round 64

She struggled with the heat all week in Kuala Lumpur, but her score indicated Brooke Henderson had it figured out by the final round of the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia.

The 20 year-old Canadian had the round of the day on Sunday, closing out the 72-hole LPGA event with a 64 (-7). That pushed her up 14 spots and into a tie for 5th at the conclusion of play. It was nearly even better as she finished at -13 (70-69-68-64), just two strokes back of Cristie Kerr, who secured her 20th LPGA victory.

“I finally got used to the heat,” quipped Henderson after her bogey-free Sunday. “It was super hot all week but it was a lot of fun and I really enjoyed being here.”

Not only was Henderson blemish-free in her closing round, but in earning her 8th top ten of the season, she turned in clean cards down the stretch.

She commented, “Yeah, the last three rounds I was bogey-free, which is exciting, especially on this golf course. I feel like when you’re hitting it well, you can definitely make birdies and shoot under par. But when you’re not hitting it quite as well, that’s when bogeys come into play and a lot of things can happen down the stretch.

I was really confident in how I was playing and I was just excited to be out there today. To see putts going in was really awesome, and I’m just trying to use this as momentum going into my last event (s) in Asia this year.”

The LPGA is on to Japan this week for the Toto Japan Classic. It will be followed by the Blue Bay LPGA in China before the season concludes in Florida at the CME Group Tour Championship. Henderson will play in all three tournaments and she is feeling strong as she faces the final stanza of the season. She currently resides in 4th place in the RACE to CME Globe.

“Yeah, I feel like this stretch has been really good to me. I’m kind of including New Zealand into it, and starting off with a win was awesome for me. It gave me a lot of confidence, and to get my second win of the season really meant a lot to me.

Now I’m just trying to climb leaderboards and get some Top-10 finishes, which hopefully that will happen today. I had another one in Korea. So far, so good and hopefully finish strong next week.”

Final Leaderboard