Brooke Henderson One Off Lead at Kingsmill

Just a few weeks ago, during an appearance in Ottawa, Brooke Henderson asserted that one of her goals this year was to keep her scoring average “under 70 all year long”. She did that and much more on Thursday as she opened with a round of 66 (-5) at the Pure Silk Championship at Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, Virginia.

The 8-time LPGA winner from Smiths Falls shares 4th place after round one, trailing a trio of leaders by just a stroke and, expectedly, was happy with her performance after a two-week break from play. She also returns with a new putter in the bag, a PING Fetch model.

“Started off 1st hole with a birdie and that was nice,” she noted after her round. “Kind of made a few birdies on the front nine; got things rolling. I was hitting the ball well and giving myself a lot opportunities, which was nice. Gave me a lot confidence for the rest of the round. Would’ve liked to have made a few more, but I’m really happy with 66. Hopefully, keep it going the rest of the week.”

While she has yet to win at Kingsmill, Henderson professes an affinity for the course, noting the beautiful setting. “There is just a great feel about it,” she has shared.

In 2018 she finished in share of 4th place, just a stroke out of a three-way playoff, and she says that gives her a lot of confidence.

“Yeah, finishing T4 last year was awesome. I mean, it just tells me I can play really well on this golf course and shoot low scores. Every hole around here I kind of have a great memory from, so stepping onto the tee it’s a good feeling. Hopefully, like I said, just get three more rounds like I did today and hopefully put myself in good position.”

Henderson had just one bogey on her card on Thursday but she is in good position for Friday when she will tee off in the afternoon.

Other Canadian scores on day one: Anne-Catherine Tanguay (-2), Brittany Marchand (+1).