Henderson Moves On To The Sweet Sixteen At Lorena Ochoa Match Play

Brooke Henderson’s stay in Mexico will last a little bit longer.

Henderson was the only Canadian to advance past the first round of matches at the CITIBANAMEX Lorena Ochoa Match Play presented by Aeromexico and Delta on Thursday and she continued her positive play on Friday.

While fellow Canadians Alena Sharp and Maude-Aimee Leblanc were packing their bags, Henderson took on #11 seed Ryan O’Toole on Friday in the round of 32.

The Smiths Falls, Ontario golfer looked like she might be heading to airport herself as she was two down after nine holes in her tussle with the former Solheim Cup player who has three wins on the Symetra Tour to her credit.

Henderson, the #3 seed in the Lorena Ochoa bracket, turned things around late in the day as she won holes 12, 14, 15, and 17 to close the match with a 2&1 victory.

Brooke will now take on ShanShan Feng of China in the round of 16 match on Saturday morning. Feng survived a 22 hole battle with Sarah Jane Smith of Australia to advance. The winner will move on to the bracket finals in the afternoon.

No matter how the weekend turns out Henderson and sister/caddy Brittany will be leaving the sunny south for a return to Canada this week. They are scheduled to appear Tuesday at the Kevin Haime Kids To The Course Classic at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Ottawa. It is a benefit for the Kevin Haime Junior Golf Initiative.

