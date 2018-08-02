Henderson Off To Strong Start at Ricoh British Women’s Open

After some cherished time off back home with friends and family, Brooke Henderson is off to a fast start at the 2018 Ricoh British Women’s Open.

The Canadian star braved a range of weather at Royal Lytham and St. Annes to post an opening 69 (-3) to work her way near the top part of the leaderboard.

The six-time LPGA tour winner had a colourful round in Lancashire, England. Her scorecard included six birdies against three bogeys.

After enduring some wind and showers on her front nine, plus the occasional unwanted dive into a deep pot bunker, Brooke turned in one over par. Her form looked much sharper on the back where she generated five birdies, including four in five holes on the 11th through 15th.

She shared her thoughts on her day with Amy Rogers of the LPGA after the round.

After a rocky start, @BrookeHenderson turned things around on the back 9 to fire a 3-under 69. She spoke with @TheAmyRogers after her round ==> pic.twitter.com/izSbjeKEF2 — LPGA (@LPGA) August 2, 2018

The only other Canadian in the field, Brittany Marchard, was +1 through 12 holes.

To see the latest leaderboard see this link