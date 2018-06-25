Henderson Part of Winning Team At CVS Health Charity Classic Once Again

With the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on tap at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Illinois in a few days, Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ontario got her week started on the right foot – with a victory.

On Monday the 6-time LPGA Tour winner teamed up once again with PGA TOUR Champions player Billy Andrade and PGA TOUR member Keegan Bradley to win the CVS Health Charity Classic. They also earned the title in 2017, the first year it went to a three-tour format. Bradley has been on the winning team the last four years.

The trio posted a score of fifteen under at the Rhode Island Country Club (Barrington, RI) to earn top prize in the $1.3 million purse event that features six teams.

Among the other professionals competing this year were: Sam Saunders/Cristie Kerr/Scott McCarron. Rory McIlroy/So Yeon Ryu/Brad Faxon, Billy Horschel/Paula Creamer/Mark O’Meara, Jim Furyk/Morgan Pressel/Colin Montgomerie/ and Xander Schauffele/Lexi Thompson/Joe Durant.

This was the 20th playing of the event which has raised more than $21 million for Southern New England nonprofit organizations that provide vital funding to a range of programs serving children and families.